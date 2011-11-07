UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 7

LONDON Nov 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17-18 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying after falls in the previous session as investors focus on an agreement to form a new Greek unity government intent on avoiding an imminent debt default by the country.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, who attempted to call a referendum on a crucial European Union bailout plan, will stand down when the new government takes over. The new coalition has to win parliamentary approval for the 130 billion euro emergency funding package before calling early elections.

Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras had been scrambling to reach a deal before finance ministers of euro countries meet in Brussels later on Monday, to show that Greece is serious about taking steps needed to stave off bankruptcy.

Global financial markets have been under significant pressure on fears that the EU plan would fail to save the country from defaulting and stop the sovereign debt crisis from spreading to other countries in the euro zone.

"Europe appears to have taken the news over the weekend in Greece with some positive light after a volatile week last week and U.S. markets did finish from their low on Friday which suggests a better open this morning," said Nam Truong, Junior Dealer at Capital Spreads.

The UK blue chip index closed down 18.48 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday at 5,527.16, recording its first weekly loss since late September.

U.S. blue chips ended 0.5 percent lower on Friday, although that was well above session lows, and although Asian equity markets were lower on Monday, commentators pointed out that with many trading centres on holiday, including India, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore, price actions may not necessarily be all that representative given thin volumes.

Domestic investors will also be focused ahead to the latest Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting, due on Thursday.

Economists expect the BoE to hold its historically low interest rate of 0.5 percent and, after it announced an extra 75 billion pounds ($120 billion) of quantitative easing in October, they do not expect the Bank to increase the target for its asset purchases at its November meeting.

Britain's economy is at serious risk of contracting in the current quarter as services firms falter, a business trends report by advisory and accountancy group BDO warned on Monday.

Ahead of that meeting, October's Halifax house prices survey will give a snapshot of the British housing market at 0800 GMT on Monday.

Across the Atlantic, only October's U.S. employment index will be released during the London session, at 1500 GMT, with September consumer credit figures due at 2000 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

BP

The oil firm's $7 billion deal to sell its stake in South America's Pan American Energy has collapsed because of legal issues, the would-be Chinese and Argentine buyers said on Sunday.

VODAFONE

Vodafone is set to muscle in on BT and IBM's turf after setting up a division to target the lucrative contracts on offer around the government's new plan to set up a "network of networks", The independent said on Monday.

KINGFISHER .

The home improvement retailer, that owns the B&Q and Castorama chains, is poised to reshape its Chinese business in its latest bid to crack one of the world's most difficult DIY markets, The Financial Times said on Monday.

MAN GROUP

Man Group, the world's second-largest hedge fund manager is positioning itself for an expansion into mainland China as part of a drive beyond its base in Europe and the Middle East, The Financial Times said on Monday.

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE

U.S. electricals retailer Best Buy Co Inc has agreed to buy British partner Carphone Warehouse out of their fast-growing U.S. mobile phone venture for over $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

BETFAIR

The online betting group will announce the appointment of Paddy Power's Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive this week according to media reports.

ESSAR ENERGY

The India-based energy firm issues a trading update.

RENTOKIL INITIAL

The support services group issues a trading update.

TELECITY GROUP

The web hosting firm issues a third-quarter trading update.

TAYLOR WIMPEY

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

WEIR GROUP

The engineer issues a third-quarter trading update.

XCHANGING

The support services group issues a trading update.

HISCOX

The insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.

LOK'NSTORE GROUP

The self-storage firm reports full-year results.

COSTAIN GROUP

The construction group issues a trading update.

EGDON RESOURCES

The oil & gas firm posts full-year results.

