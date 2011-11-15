UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 15

LONDON Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on Tuesday, tracking weakness overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, after a rise in bond yields in Italy and Spain reflected concern that the euro zone debt crisis is getting worse.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 17 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed 26.34 points, or 0.5 percent, lower at 5,519.04 on Monday, albeit in thin volumes.

Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year bonds at 6.29 percent on Monday, a euro-era record, casting doubt on the long-term financing of the country.

Italy's 10-year bond yields rose to 6.76 percent on Monday, also pushing Spanish 10-year yields above 6 percent for the first time since the European Central Bank started to buy the country's bonds in August.

"Investors showed their distress by demanding much higher yields from Italian bonds. It certainly doesn't look like the concern will dissipate any time soon, and the real worry is that if concerns over Italy gains momentum, it may be the issue that opens the floodgates," Zahid Mahmood, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

The euro zone GDP flash estimate for July-September at 1000 GMT will come under scrutiny. If this comes in below market expectations for 0.2 percent growth from the previous quarter, it could intensify worries about the euro zone's dilemma of fiscal tightening hurting growth.

In terms of domestic economic data, UK October inflation numbers are scheduled for release at 0930 GMT.

Investors will also have a raft of earnings news to digest, with real estate firm British Land and luxury goods company Burberry among highlights.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. data includes October producer prices, the November Empire State index, and October retail sales, all at 1330 GMT, and September business inventories at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is unlikely to walk away from a bidding war for uranium developer Hathor Exploration, investors said on Tuesday, after rival bidder Cameco Corp trumped the global miner with a C$625 million ($615 million) offer.

BP

BP reported a leak of sulphur dioxide at a unit in its 437,080 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

BRITISH LAND

The real estate firm posts first-half results.

BURBERRY GROUP

The luxury goods company reports first-half results.

CABLE AND WIRELESS WORLDWIDE

The telecoms carrier reports first-half results.

AVEVA GROUP

The software company reports first-half results.

DRAX

The operator of Britain's largest coal-fired power station issues a trading update.

EASYJET

The budget airline reports full-year results.

KIER GROUP

The construction company issues a trading update.

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL

The IT company issues a trading update.

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS

The high-technology instruments firm reports first-half results.

PREMIER OIL

The oil producer issues a trading update.

TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP

The telecoms company reports first-half results.

