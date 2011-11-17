版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 17日 星期四 15:06 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 17

 By Tricia Wright	
 LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening weaker on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street after ratings agency
Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could deteriorate if the euro-zone's debt
crisis is not resolved quickly.	
 Investors will have a raft of UK earnings releases to digest on Thursday,
with big names set to report including beer maker SABMiller and
investment bank and asset manager Investec.	
 The UK blue chip index looked set to shed 34 to 36 points, or as much as 0.7
percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed down 8.42 points, or
0.2 percent, at 5,509.02 on Wednesday, after yet another rollercoaster session
in which it swung more than 110 points -- hitting a low of 5,450.24 and reaching
a high of 5,562.91.	
 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday warned that it may reduce its "stable" rating
outlook for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses because of
contagion from problems in troubled European markets.	
 "Unless the euro zone debt crisis is resolved in a timely and orderly
manner, the broad outlook for U.S. banks will darken. The risks of a negative
shock are rising," Fitch said.	
 Following the warning, Morgan Stanley sank 8 percent, while Goldman
Sachs shed 4.2 percent.	
 Looking at technicals on the FTSE 100, James Hyerczyk, an analyst at
Autochartist, said that based on the long-term range of 4,868.60 to 5,747.30,
the first downside target is the retracement zone at 5,307.95 to 5,204.26, but
even if the trend changes to down, a bounce to the upside is possible, triggered
by a test of this zone.	
 "This bounce will be a short-covering rally which is likely to set up the
next selling opportunity."	
 Retailers should fall under the spotlight on Thursday, with UK October
retail sales due at 0930 GMT, as Mothercare posts results and Ted Baker
 issues a trading update.	
 U.S. data on Thursday includes October housing starts and the latest weekly
jobless claims at 1330 GMT, and the November Philly Fed index at 1500 GMT.	
 	

 * Asian shares, euro fall on jitters over France       	
 * Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion            	
 * Nikkei up but 8,500 elusive as Europe woes continues 	
 * Euro zone fears, stock losses boost bonds            	
 * Euro hits 5-week low as contagion fears intensify    	
 * Gold edges down on euro zone contagion fear          	
 * London copper down on euro zone spat over ECB's role 	
 * Brent heads to below $111 on Europe's debt worries   	
	
	
 UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:	
 	

 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 	
 Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of oil-development talks with the Kurdistan
regional government in an effort to protect lucrative investments in southern
Iraq, the Financial Times reported. 	
 	

 TULLOW OIL 	
 Uganda is poised to give final approval to Tullow Oil's $2.9 billion sale of
stakes in one of Africa's most promising oil prospects to France's Total
 and China's Cnooc, the Financial Times said.	
 	

 BHP BILLITON 	
 BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, has turned more wary on the outlook
for commodity markets as some players face tighter access to credit, but said
conditions are not as bad as during the global financial crisis.	
	
 INVESTEC 	
 Investec has become the first British bank to back companies engaged in
Commercial Court disputes, with a promise of taking a slice of the winnings if
they succeed, the Times said.	
 The investment bank and asset manager reports first-half results.	
 	

 CENTRICA  	
 The utility issues a trading update.	
 	

 NATIONAL GRID  	
 The utility reports first-half results.	
 	

 GLENCORE 	
 The diversified commodities trader issues a trading update.	
 	

 REXAM 	
 The drinks can maker issues a trading update.	
 	

 SABMILLER 	
 The beer maker reports first-half results.	
 	

 SERCO GROUP 	
 The outsourcing company issues a trading update.	
	
 PACE 	
 The TV decoder maker issues a trading update.	
 	

 DERWENT LONDON 	
 The office landlord issues a trading update.	
 	

 DUNELM GROUP 	
 The homewares retailer holds its annual general meeting.	
 	

 MOTHERCARE 	
 The mother and baby products retailer reports first-half results.	
 	

 HUNTING 	
 The oil services firm issues a trading update.	
     	

 AMEC 	
 The oil services engineer issues a trading update.	
 	

 AMLIN 	
 The Lloyd's of London insurer issues a trading update.	
 	

 WS ATKINS 	
 The construction engineer reports first-half results.	
 	

 BTG 	
 The pharmaceutical company reports first-half results.	
 	

 CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP 	
 The financial services company issues a trading update.	
 	

 TED BAKER 	
 The fashion retailer issues a trading update.	
 	

 	

     	

 TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 > Financial Times                      
 > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐