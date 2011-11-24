UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 24

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen gaining on Thursday, bouncing off seven-week lows hit in the previous session as bargain hunters move in, although gains could be limited as worries about the euro zone keep sentiment fragile.

Dixons Retail is scheduled to post results on Thursday, in what is otherwise a relatively quiet day in terms of UK corporate earnings.

Investors will look at the second release of UK third-quarter GDP on Thursday, due at 0930 GMT.

The UK benchmark looks set to open around 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed down 67.04 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,139.78 on Wednesday, its lowest close since Oct. 5.

A disappointing auction of German bonds on Wednesday compounded the increasingly risk-off mood in markets.

Germany's bond sale had one of the worst results since the launch of the euro, raising concern about the price Berlin may pay for its role as paymaster to a region racked by a crisis that has toppled governments in Greece and Italy.

U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday:

ANTOFAGASTA

The miner issues a third-quarter financial report.

DIXONS RETAIL

The retailer posts first-half results.

GRAINGER

The company reports full-year results.

PENNON

The company reports first-half results.

