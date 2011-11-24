UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 24

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen gaining on Thursday, bouncing off seven-week lows hit in the previous session as bargain hunters move in, although gains could be limited as worries about the euro zone keep sentiment fragile.
Dixons Retail is scheduled to post results on Thursday, in what is otherwise a relatively quiet day in terms of UK corporate earnings.
Investors will look at the second release of UK third-quarter GDP on Thursday, due at 0930 GMT.
The UK benchmark looks set to open around 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed down 67.04 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,139.78 on Wednesday, its lowest close since Oct. 5.
A disappointing auction of German bonds on Wednesday compounded the increasingly risk-off mood in markets.
Germany's bond sale had one of the worst results since the launch of the euro, raising concern about the price Berlin may pay for its role as paymaster to a region racked by a crisis that has toppled governments in Greece and Italy.
U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
* GLOBAL MRKTS-German bond sale shakes euro, stocks subdued
* Wall St falls for 6th day; Bunds spark fear
* Nikkei falls to lowest level since April 2009
* Brent oil up above $107 as winter, Mideast support
* LME copper off 1-month low; grim econ outlook weighs
* Gold steadies; equities and firm dollar weigh
* Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells
UK stocks to watch on Thursday:
ANTOFAGASTA
The miner issues a third-quarter financial report.
DIXONS RETAIL
The retailer posts first-half results.
GRAINGER
The company reports full-year results.
PENNON
The company reports first-half results.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.