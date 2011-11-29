UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 29

LONDON Nov 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia, on hopes European officials are finally getting a plan together to solve the region's debt crisis, although sentiment remains fragile.

Euro zone finance ministers are to agree on Tuesday the details of bolstering their bailout fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets, under pressure from the United States and ratings agencies to staunch a two-year-old debt crisis.

"Once again, optimism is creeping in ahead of (the) meeting... However, markets have been conditioned to be cautious over such bureaucratic gatherings," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"As a reminder of what is at stake and keeping markets from getting overly bullish this morning was a note from Moody's stating that it could possibly downgrade the debt of 87 European banks," he said.

The UK benchmark looks set to add 18 to 22 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed up 148.11 points, or 2.9 percent, at 5,312.76 on Monday, its second successive day of gains after nine straight sessions of declines.

In terms of domestic economic data, British house prices edged up in November, beating expectations and despite a weak economy, but activity remains subdued and prices are more likely to dip in the next 12 months, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

October Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending data are due at 0930 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, a number of U.S. data releases are due on Tuesday, including November consumer confidence figures at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

UNILEVER

Employees at consumer products group Unilever in Britain have voted overwhelmingly in support of striking to protest against the company's plans to close its final salary pension scheme, the Financial Times reported.

BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP

The company holds its annual general meeting.

