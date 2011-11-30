UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 30

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45 to 48 points, or 0.9
percent lower, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers, with banks set to
be a focus after Standard & Poor's cut credit ratings on 15 major banks.
The S&P cut was on banks mostly in Europe and the United States and included
British lenders Barclays and HSBC Holdings, following a
revision of its rating criteria.
The banking sector which has been hit by concerns over the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis could see funding costs increase following the S&P move.
The FTSE banks index has so far fallen 12.3 percent in November
as the region's debt crisis has spread to other countries, pushing up borrowing
costs in Italy to around levels considered unsustainable and has even threatened
Germany.
In the latest euro zone ministers' meeting, officials said they may turn to
the International Monetary Fund for extra assistance and also agreed to expand
the region's rescue fund.
In the UK, Fitch credit rating agency said Britain's ability to keep its top
triple-A credit rating had been "largely exhausted" and the British government
had to take further deficit-cutting steps to help it absorb further economic
shocks.
The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 points higher on Tuesday at 5,337, but
traders said the past two-day rally had most likely been short-covering and the
is on track to end November 3.7 percent lower after gaining 8.1 percent in
October.
"Without the formation of a solid support base, any rally is likely to die
out especially if the corrective top ends up inside one of two major retracement
zones," James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.
The main range, he said, is the October top at 5,747.30 to the November
bottom at 5,075.20 and this had created a major retracement zone at 5,411.25 to
5,490.56.
He added that the secondary range is 5,616.00 to 5,075.20. The secondary
retracement zone is 5,345.60 to 5,409.41. The combination of these two
retracement zones creates an important resistance cluster at 5,409.41 to
5,411.25.
* Wall St up for 2nd day on brighter consumer outlook
* Asian shares fall on caution over euro zone bailout
* FOREX-Euro inches up, takes EFSF plans in stride
* Brent stays above $110, helped by Mideast tensions
* Gold on course for 3rd day of gains; Europe eyed
* LME copper falls 1.3 pct as euro zone woes weigh
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:
BP
U.S. federal prosecutors on Tuesday said BP broke pledges to improve
operations after causing the worst pipeline spill on Alaska's North Slope five
years ago and should be subject to additional punishment for its negligence.
GKN
The auto parts and aerospace engineer, made further gains on Tuesday as
investors responded to reports in the Daily Mail that the firm could be the
subject of a foreign takeover, with Warburg Pincus-backed Quest Global
Engineering mentioned as a possible suitor.
AVIVA
The world's sixth largest insurance group, was chased higher on Tuesday as
revived break-up bid rumours did the rounds, according the Daily Mail and Daily
Express Market reports, citing vague gossip that a consortium made up of
soveriegn wealth fund and private equity players was lining up a bid north of
500 pence a share.
SAGE GROUP
The software firm reports preliminary results.
BRITVIC
The soft drinks maker reports preliminary results.
SHAFTESBURY
The London landlord reports preliminary results.
RPC GROUP
The plastic-packaging supplier reports first-half results.
MARSTON'S
The British pubs group reports preliminary results.
MOUCHEL GROUP
The infrastructure and maintenance group reports preliminary results.
AEA TECHNOLOGY GROUP
The energy and environmental consultancy reports first-half results.
ALTERIAN
The translation software firm reports first-half results.
DAISY GROUP
The telecoms firm reports first-half results.
HOGG ROBINSON GROUP
The corporate travel firm reports second-quarter results.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134