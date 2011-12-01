UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Dec 1

By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen rising on Thursday, building on sharp gains in the
previous session when major central banks moved to boost
liquidity in the financial system.
Poor Chinese manufacturing data could limit gains on
Thursday. China's factory sector shrank in November for the
first time in nearly three years, an official purchasing
managers' index showed, a day after Beijing cut banks' reserve
requirement to shore up the economy.
The UK benchmark saw its biggest one-day percentage gain in
nearly eight weeks on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve,
the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Japan,
Britain, Canada and Switzerland acted jointly to provide cheaper
dollar funding to European banks.
Some market participants are however doubtful that this will
result in a sustained rally.
"While the move has bought time, the huge debt burden of
European nations still remains and, unfortunately, finding a
lasting solution still lays with the European policy makers,"
Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.
"