UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Dec 1

By Tricia Wright LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Thursday, building on sharp gains in the previous session when major central banks moved to boost liquidity in the financial system. Poor Chinese manufacturing data could limit gains on Thursday. China's factory sector shrank in November for the first time in nearly three years, an official purchasing managers' index showed, a day after Beijing cut banks' reserve requirement to shore up the economy. The UK benchmark saw its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland acted jointly to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks. Some market participants are however doubtful that this will result in a sustained rally. "While the move has bought time, the huge debt burden of European nations still remains and, unfortunately, finding a lasting solution still lays with the European policy makers," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said. "