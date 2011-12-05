UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Dec 5

LONDON Dec 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 3 to 9 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers, after posting its biggest weekly gain in almost three
years last week, as investors await the outcome of a crucial EU summit scheduled
for Friday.
The UK blue-chip index closed up 62.95 points, or 1.2 percent, on Friday at
5,552.29, bouncing back after Thursday's 0.3 percent slip in the wake of
Wednesday's 3.2 percent jump. Over the course of the week, the index firmed 7.5
percent.
Asian shares and the euro gained on Monday on hopes European leaders would
agree on a definitive plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at a crucial
summit this week, with sentiment also getting a lift after Italy unveiled
austerity steps on Sunday.
Italy, one of the most severely debt-stricken euro zone countries, which has
faced soaring borrowing costs, unveiled a 30-billion-euro ($40.3 billion)
package of measures, raising taxes and increasing the pension age.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on
Monday to outline joint proposals for more coercive budget discipline in the
euro zone, which they want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.
The focus at the summit will be squarely on new rules to tighten fiscal
integration.
But investors were expected to tread cautiously and not push markets much
higher ahead of a week that also sees the European Central Bank's last monetary
policy meeting for the year on Thursday, with an expectation for a rate cut, and
the Bank of England's latest interest rate decision on the same day.
And heavyweight miners could be weighed by the latest data pointing to a
cooling Chinese economy, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China's
services sector falling to 52.5 from 54.1 in November for its slowest rate of
growth in three months.
On the domestic data front, British manufacturers report that output is
growing at its weakest pace in nearly two years and expect it to stagnate early
next year, held back by worries about the euro zone and weak demand at home, a
survey showed on Monday.
The EEF, the main trade body for UK manufacturers, cuts its 2012 growth
forecast for the sector to 0.9 percent from 2.2 percent in September, blaming
strong headwinds from the global economy.
November's Markit/CIPS services PMI report will be released at 0928 GMT.
Across the Atlantic, the November U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index will be
released at 1500 GMT, together with October factory orders and revised durable
goods orders, and November's employment index.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro up on euro zone deal hopes
* US STOCKS-Wall St stellar week on drop in jobless rate
* Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 0.60 pct
* FOREX-Euro skittish early in event-packed week
* TREASURIES-Bonds rise as Europe fears trump jobs data
* Brent crude rises above $110 on Iran supply risk
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as euro zone faces crucial week
* METALS-Copper eases after rally, optimism seen intact
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
ANGLO AMERICAN
The miner is under pressure to resolve a row in Chile or risk the wrath of
leading shareholders, who will demand changes at the top of the mining group
unless the dispute is settled quickly, according to people familiar with the
situation, The Financial Times said on Monday.
GLENCORE
Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Monday that he would not
sell any of his shares in the company as long as he worked, in an interview with
Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Qatar signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell on Sunday to develop a $6.4
billion petrochemicals complex in Ras Laffan in the Gulf Arab state.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker is to hand over free of charge to external scientists full
access to more than 20 experimental drugs on which it has ceased research, in a
pioneering effort to boost medical discovery, the Financial Times said on
Monday.
BARCLAYS
The estate of bankrupt Lehman Brothers believes that Archstone - the
apartment company that Bank of America and Barclays have agreed to
sell part of their stakes in - is worth $1 billion more in equity value than the
price at which the two banks have struck their deal, The Financial Times said on
Monday.
ROLLS-ROYCE
General Electric Co and Rolls Royce have dropped their drive to
build an alternate engine for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 joint strike
fighter, giving up on what they had said could be a $100 billion market.
MECOM
Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian
business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for around 1.7 billion
Norwegian crowns ($294.26 million), daily DN reported on Monday.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The fund management firm posts full-year results.
TUI TRAVEL
The tour operator reports full-year results.
SABMILLER
The brewer holds meetings with investors.
