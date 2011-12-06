UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Dec 6

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on
Tuesday, tracking weakness overnight in Asia, after ratings agency Standard &
Poor's warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone countries, including top-rated
Germany and France, if EU leaders fail to agree on a plan to solve the debt
crisis at a summit on Friday.
The UK benchmark looks set to shed 42 to 57 points, or as much as 1
percent, according to financial bookmakers, having risen 15.67 points, or 0.3
percent, to 5,567.96 on Monday, its highest close since Oct 28
The ratings agency's threat to downgrade euro zone countries en masse came
hard on the heels of a Franco-German initiative, to be discussed on Friday, to
enforce budget discipline across the 17-member zone through EU treaty changes.
"This action by Standard & Poors more or less kills the EFSF (European
Financial Stability Facility) stone dead as it would mean that it would be
unlikely to carry a triple 'A' rating, especially if France is downgraded, which
now seems increasingly likely," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"It also seems likely to raise the political pressure in Germany with
respect to the costs of closer integration. This it would seem is the price of
admission towards closer fiscal integration, the question now being asked around
Europe in the triple 'A' countries is whether it's a price worth paying?"
The latest third-quarter GDP data from the euro zone, scheduled for release
at 1000 GMT, looks set to fall under the spotlight on Tuesday.
In terms of domestic economic data, British retailers last month suffered
their biggest annual fall in like-for-like sales since May, as widespread
discounts failed to lure in pre-Christmas shoppers, the British Retail
Consortium said.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro dip after S&P warning
* Wall St up but warning on Europe chills rally
* Nikkei falls 0.8 pct after S&P warning on Europe
* FOREX-Euro stutters on S&P threat; Aussie dips on RBA
* Gold steady after S&P downgrade warning
* LME copper falls first time in 3 days after S&P warning
* Brent dips towards $109 on euro zone downgrade risk
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
The London Stock Exchange and Russia's two main exchanges, Micex and RTS,
are vying to secure a strategic partnership with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange,
the Financial Times reported.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
Intermediate Capital Group is looking to sell CPA Global, one of the largest
patent management groups in the world, barely two years after buying into it,
the Financial Times reported.
WOLSELEY
The building supplies group issues a trading update.
EASYJET
The budget airline issues traffic figures.
VICTREX
The manufacturer of high performance polymers issues full-year results.
NORTHGATE
The van hire company reports first-half results.
MONKS INVESTMENT TRUST
The company reports first-half results.
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY
The company reports full-year results.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Editing by Mike Nesbit)