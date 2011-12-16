UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Dec.16

LONDON Dec.16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 27-34 points, or 0.6 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's rally in tandem with gains on Wall Street and in Asia as some upbeat U.S. data countered ongoing euro zone debt crisis concerns.

However, some traders expect the morning session to be very volatile in London with major "quadruple-witching" expiries of individual stocks and index futures and options around 1000 GMT.

"With traders looking to close off positions in expiring contracts, volatility could jump up a couple of notches, especially if liquidity dries up," Manoj Ladwa, Senior Trader at ETX Capital said.

The UK blue chip index closed 34.05 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Thursday at 5,400.85, albeit in thin volume, led by beaten-down insurers and oil stocks boosted by some short-covering ahead of the futures and options expiries.

U.S. blue chips gained 0.4 percent on Thursday helped by a fall in U.S. unemployment, a stronger-than-expected rise in regional factory activity and better-than-forecast results from FedEx Corp.

Japan's Nikkei share average followed the trend on Friday, rising 0.3 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent.

Commodity prices were steady-to-higher in Asia, stabilising after sharp sell-offs earlier in the week.

But markets still remain braced for credit rating downgrades for euro zone countries as agencies judge that last week's European Union summit failed to lay the ground for a quick resolution to the crisis.

Fitch downgraded the credit ratings for another seven banks on Thursday, including Britain's Barclays.

No important British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will be focused on a U.S. consumer inflation numbers, due out at 1330 GMT, with a 0.1 percent rise in CPI seen in November, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month, giving an unchanged annualised rate of 3.5 percent.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro gain on upbeat U.S. data

* US STOCKS-Market ignores Europe, rises on US data

* Nikkei posts modest daily gain but losing week

* FOREX-Euro slide pauses, but debt jitters persist

* TREASURIES-US 10-year yield dips, hovers near 2-month low

* Brent rises above $104 on supply concerns; econ woes weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct on U.S. data, Spain bond sale

* METALS-Copper rebounds on signs of U.S. economic recovery

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

BP

Cameron International Corp says it has agreed to pay $250 million to BP in return for the oil major indemnifying the U.S. company against current and future compensatory claims associated with the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Horizon oil spill incident in 2010.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Antonio Horta-Osorio, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, has described his battle with sleep deprivation as "torture," ahead of his return next month, the Daily Telegraph said.

BARCLAYS

Barclays Capital is preparing for the sale of more than 1 billion euros worth of German apartments, one of Europe's largest residential property deals since the start of the financial crisis, the Financial Times said.

PREMIER FOODS

Britain's biggest food group said on Thursday it had agreed to sell four of its Irish food brands for 41.4 million euros ($53.9 million) as part of its strategy to cut debt and prevent a breach of its financial covenant with its banks.

SPIRIT PUB CO

The pubs operator issues a first-quarter AGM trading update.

PUNCH TAVERNS

The pubs operator holds a shareholders meeting.

SPORTINGBET

The betting firm holds a shareholders meeting.

SITESERV

The support services firm posts first-half results.

ACCESS INTELLIGENCE

The compliance software provider issues a trading update.

EARTHPORT

The global payments utility holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)