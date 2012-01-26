UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Jan 26

LONDON Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher by 27-30 points, or up to 0.5 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with equities' appeal boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's promise to keep interest rates -- and thus bond yields -- ultra-low for the next couple of years.

Miners will be in focus, with trading updates due from Anglo American and Petropavlovsk and output figures from Kazakhmys.

The FTSE 100 closed down 28.90 points, or 0.5 percent on Wednesday at 5,723.00, retreating further from six-month highs hit on Monday.

From a technical point of view, Thursday's trading could be key for the UK benchmark, which has lost ground for two days in a row after a strong start to 2012.

"The FTSE is currently at a critical point on the chart," James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.

"A failed retracement to the upside will mean that fresh shorting is taking place while a trade through 5,686.45 could be a sign that the next move down will be more dramatic with 5,559.30 the next potential downside target."

The U.S. Federal Reserve said late on Wednesday that it may consider further monetary easing and would keep rates near zero until at least late 2014 -- longer than previously expected..

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of equities compared to bonds and cut funding costs for companies, and Wall Street rose overnight.

However the Fed's announcement also signals that it remains concerned about the health of the world's biggest economy -- a key market for many UK companies.

No major data is due in the UK on Thursday, while the U.S. calendar includes weekly jobless figures, as well as durable goods orders and new home sales for December.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

U.S. Investment bank Jefferies is close to buying RBS's corporate broking arm Hoare Govett, a person familiar with the matter said.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner issues a fourth-quarter trading update.

KAZAKHMYS

The miner issues fourth-quarter output figures.

LONMIN

The miner holds its annual general meeting.

PETROPAVLOVSK

The miner issues a trading update.

GEM DIAMONDS

The company issues a trading update.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

The restaurant and pub group holds its annual general meeting.

MISYS

The software company reports first-half results.

EASYJET

The budget airline issues a trading update.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

The financial information arm of Daily Mail & General Trust holds its AGM.

ITE GROUP

The exhibition and conference organiser holds its AGM.

ANGLE

The drugmaker announces first-half results and holds an analyst briefing.

HAYNES

The publishing group releases first-half results.

IMPAX

The environmental investment manager holds its AGM.

PAYPOINT

The British electronic payments firm issues a third-quarter trading update.

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS

The self-storage retailer reports full-year results.

