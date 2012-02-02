UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Feb 2

LONDON Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3-4 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors pausing for breath after strong gains in the previous session as they await Friday's key U.S. jobs report and an expected resolution to the Greek debt restructuring.

"Given that it's Groundhog Day today its particularly apt that Greece continues to be the centre of continued speculation about what's happening with respect to the debt talks and the latest bailout. Even so markets are now so bored with it, any comments by EU officials are now being dismissed with a perfunctory shrug and an "I'll believe it when I see it" attitude," Michael Hewson market analyst at CMC Markets.

Heavyweight miners could lead the modest retreat in London as copper prices slipped back in Asian trade on Thursday, although Brent crude was firmer, supported by supply concerns from Iran, and gold hit a near two-month high.

The UK blue chip index closed 109.11 points, or 1.9 percent, higher on Wednesday at 5,790.72, lifted by bullish company earnings reports, upbeat global manufacturing data, and the prospect of Greece nearing a debt deal that would avoid a messy default.

U.S. blue chips closed 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday supported by data showing that the U.S. manufacturing sector rose in January to its highest level since June.

And Asian shares rose on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing as much as 1.4 percent to a five-month, with Australia and China leading the gains.

On the domestic data front, January's Market/CIPS British construction PMI report will be released at 0930 GMT, with a reading of 52.6 forecast, down from 53.2 in December.

Across the Atlantic, the January U.S. Challenger layoffs report, due at 1230 GMT, and the latest weekly U.S. initial jobless claims numbers, due at 1330 GMT, will both be studied closely for clues as to Friday's key January U.S. non-farm payrolls.

Aside from that, fourth-quarter U.S. productivity numbers will also be unveiled at 1330 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

The oil major reports fourth-quarter results.

ASTRAZENECA

The drugmaker posts fourth-quarter results.

SMITH AND NEPHEW

The medical products group unveils fourth-quarter results,

UNILEVER

The household products firm reports fourth-quarter results.

COMPASS GROUP

The contract caterer issues a trading update.

GLENCORE, XSTRATA

Glencore International is nearing an agreement to combine with Xstrata in a deal that may value the combined entity at 52 billion pounds ($82.46 billion), Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the plan.

VEDANTA RESOUTRCES

The chief executive officer of Cairn India, in which London-listed miner Vedanta Resources acquired a majority stake last year, has sold more than half his shareholding in the oil and gas explorer for 512.68 million rupees ($10.5 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

American investment bank Jefferies Group has snapped up historic British stockbroker Hoare Govett from RBS, building on its aggressive expansion in the London marketplace in the past three years.

TRINITY MIRROR

The newspaper publisher is facing renewed pressure to rein in the pay of its chief executive Sly Bailey from some of the biggest shareholders in the media group, The Financial Times said.

Trinity Mirror said on Wednesday it will cut almost a fifth of its editorial staff as part of a plan to overhaul the newsroom behind its popular tabloids Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People.

SHANKS

The waste management firm could be the target of a cash rich private equity player, possibly old foe Carlyle, which is rumoured to be ready to launch a full-scale offer for the company at up to 140 pence per share, according to the Daily Mail market report.

DAIRY CREST

The food producer issues a trading update.

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES

The property firm issues a trading update.

NUMIS CORP.

The stockbroker holds its annual general meeting.

AVON RUBBER

The rubber products group holds its annual general meeting.

BALTIC OIL TERMINALS

The shipping and ports group holds its annual general meeting.

