UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Feb 2

LONDON Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 3-4 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers, with investors pausing for breath after strong gains in the previous
session as they await Friday's key U.S. jobs report and an expected resolution
to the Greek debt restructuring.
"Given that it's Groundhog Day today its particularly apt that Greece
continues to be the centre of continued speculation about what's happening with
respect to the debt talks and the latest bailout. Even so markets are now so
bored with it, any comments by EU officials are now being dismissed with a
perfunctory shrug and an "I'll believe it when I see it" attitude," Michael
Hewson market analyst at CMC Markets.
Heavyweight miners could lead the modest retreat in London as copper prices
slipped back in Asian trade on Thursday, although Brent crude
was firmer, supported by supply concerns from Iran, and gold hit a near
two-month high.
The UK blue chip index closed 109.11 points, or 1.9 percent, higher on
Wednesday at 5,790.72, lifted by bullish company earnings reports, upbeat global
manufacturing data, and the prospect of Greece nearing a debt deal that would
avoid a messy default.
U.S. blue chips closed 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday supported by
data showing that the U.S. manufacturing sector rose in January to its highest
level since June.
And Asian shares rose on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing as much as 1.4
percent to a five-month, with Australia and China leading the gains.
On the domestic data front, January's Market/CIPS British construction PMI
report will be released at 0930 GMT, with a reading of 52.6 forecast, down from
53.2 in December.
Across the Atlantic, the January U.S. Challenger layoffs report, due at 1230
GMT, and the latest weekly U.S. initial jobless claims numbers, due at 1330 GMT,
will both be studied closely for clues as to Friday's key January U.S. non-farm
payrolls.
Aside from that, fourth-quarter U.S. productivity numbers will also be
unveiled at 1330 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The oil major reports fourth-quarter results.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker posts fourth-quarter results.
SMITH AND NEPHEW
The medical products group unveils fourth-quarter results,
UNILEVER
The household products firm reports fourth-quarter results.
COMPASS GROUP
The contract caterer issues a trading update.
GLENCORE, XSTRATA
Glencore International is nearing an agreement to combine with Xstrata
in a deal that may value the combined entity at 52 billion pounds
($82.46 billion), Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the plan.
VEDANTA RESOUTRCES
The chief executive officer of Cairn India, in which London-listed
miner Vedanta Resources acquired a majority stake last year, has sold more than
half his shareholding in the oil and gas explorer for 512.68 million rupees
($10.5 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
American investment bank Jefferies Group has snapped up historic
British stockbroker Hoare Govett from RBS, building on its aggressive expansion
in the London marketplace in the past three years.
TRINITY MIRROR
The newspaper publisher is facing renewed pressure to rein in the pay of its
chief executive Sly Bailey from some of the biggest shareholders in the media
group, The Financial Times said.
Trinity Mirror said on Wednesday it will cut almost a fifth of its
editorial staff as part of a plan to overhaul the newsroom behind its popular
tabloids Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People.
SHANKS
The waste management firm could be the target of a cash rich private equity
player, possibly old foe Carlyle, which is rumoured to be ready to launch a
full-scale offer for the company at up to 140 pence per share, according to the
Daily Mail market report.
DAIRY CREST
The food producer issues a trading update.
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES
The property firm issues a trading update.
NUMIS CORP.
The stockbroker holds its annual general meeting.
AVON RUBBER
The rubber products group holds its annual general meeting.
BALTIC OIL TERMINALS
The shipping and ports group holds its annual general meeting.
