UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tues Feb 7

LONDON Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 2-6 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending Monday's modest declines in tandem with similar weakness
on Wall Street and in Asia as concerns over delays to Greek debt restructuring
talks take their toll.
The UK blue chip index closed 8.87 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Monday at
5,892.20, led by weakness in mining issues and banks in the absence of a debt
deal for Greece.
U.S. blue chips shed 0.1 percent on Monday, as lingering questions
about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism
about economic growth after a five-week rally.
And Asian markets also edged lower after earlier gains on Tuesday. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much
as 0.4 percent to its highest in more than five months, before reversing
direction to stand down 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei average also fell 0.1 percent, slipping from a
three-month high just shy of 9,000 hit on Monday.
After resisting terms of a proposed new bailout deal which demands strict
labour reforms and other austerity steps, Greek political leaders face crunch
talks on Tuesday to clinch an agreement needed to avoid a messy debt default.
The full package must be approved by the euro zone, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15 in order to complete
legal procedures for a bond swap deal for a March 20 bond redemption.
Moreover, some euro zone countries require parliamentary approval to raise
the bailout money.
Some major corporate earnings will also be key, with blue chip giants
GlaxoSmithKline and BP due to post numbers in London, and
European bellwethers UBS and ArcelorMittal both unveiling
disappointing results.
On the domestic data front, British retailers suffered their second weakest
January since records started in 1995 as shoppers reined in spending after
splashing out on December discounts, a British Retail Consortium survey showed
on Tuesday.
The value of retail sales on a like-for-like basis - a measure favoured by
equity analysts - was 0.3 percent lower on the year after a 2.2 percent rise the
previous month.
No other British economic data will be released on Tuesday.
February U.S. IBD consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1500 GMT,
with December U.S. consumer credit figures scheduled for release after the
London close, at 2000 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
GLENCORE, XSTRATA
Miner Xstrata and trading house Glencore will on Tuesday unveil details for
their $90 billion merger, which will see the new copper-to-commodities trading
titan catapulted to seventh place in the UK's FTSE 100, according to a number of
British newspaper reports.
BAE SYSTEMS
The British defence company is looking at all options to win back a $20
billion tender with the Indian air force, the company's chief executive told the
Financial Times on Tuesday.
SMITH & NEPHEW
The British medical device maker said after the market close on Thursday
that it has agreed to pay $22.2 million to settle U.S. allegations that its
subsidiaries paid bribes to win business in Greece.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
The drugmaker issues fourth-quarter results.
BP
The oil major posts fourth-quarter results.
TUI TRAVEL
The tour operator posts first-quarter results.
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP
The telecoms provider issues a third-quarter trading update.
VICTREX
The specialty chemicals group issues a trading update.
WOLFSON MICROELECTRONICS
The chip designer posts fourth-quarter results.
BEAZLEY
The insurer unveils full-year results.
BELLWAY
The housebuilder issues a trading update.
LOW AND BONAR
The firm posts full-year results.
ST MODWEN PROPERTIES
The property group issues a trading update.
