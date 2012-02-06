UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Feb 6

LONDON Feb 6 Britain's blue chip index is seen opening
flat on Monday, pausing after the recent rally as investors are reluctant to
build up their positions ahead of a deadline for Greece to accept a new bailout
or face a messy default that would hammer the European financial system.
Greece must tell the European Union by Monday whether it accepts the painful
terms of a new bailout deal amid reports of divisions within the country's
ruling coalition, while EU patience wears thin with political dithering in
Athens over implementing reforms.
The UK's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 to 2 points lower,
according to financial bookmakers, after rising 105 points to a seven-month
closing high of 5,901.07 on Friday, recording its the best weekly performance in
two months.
Boosting the index was a surprisingly strong U.S. employment report, which
added to a sense the world' largest economy had a stronger-than-expected start
to the year, fuelling expectations for global demand.
"With the bullish news out of the way, traders may be wondering if the
market can stand on its own with only excessive liquidity to drive it higher,"
James A. Hyerczyk, a technical analyst at Autochartist, said.
While Hyerczyk saw "no immediate threat" to the uptrend, he warned the FTSE
remained "vulnerable to a sizable correction" given the size of the rally from
the recent bottom of 5,651.60.
The mining sector will be in focus on Monday as the Financial Times reports
commodities trader Glencore International is set to offer a
bigger-than-expected premium to seal its proposed $88 billion merger with global
miner Xstrata Plc.
No major economic indicator is scheduled to be released in Britain or the
United States on Monday.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
XSTRATA PLC, GLENCORE
Shareholders in global miner Xstrata are set to receive 2.8 shares in
commodities trader Glencore International for each Xstrata share, under the
terms of their $88 billion proposed merger, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
The Telegraph wrote Xstrata and Glencore could face an unexpected
competition hurdle to their proposed 50 billion pound ($79.00 billion) merger,
with the EU poised to ignore an earlier ruling that would have avoided an
investigation.
VODAFONE
Telecoms giant Vodafone is set to abandon attempts to merge its Greek
business with rival Wind Hellas over concerns that the deal would not meet EU
regulations, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
TESCO
Tesco Bank has delayed the launch of its current account until next year,
The Times reported. Its much vaunted arrival had been regarded as a symbolically
important breakthrough in attempts backed by ministers to break up the dominance
of the big five established UK banks, the paper added.
BARCLAYS
Barclays is set to reveal that it has exceeded the lending targets agreed
with the British government when it unveils its annual results on Friday, The
Independent reported.
EASYJET
Europe's second largest low-cost carrier releases monthly passenger
statistics.
RANDGOLD RESOURCES
The west Africa-focused miner reports fourth-quarter results.
ALLOCATE SOFTWARE
The provider of workforce and compliance software reports first-half
results.
WORKSPACE GROUP
The real estate small-cap reports its third-quarter trading update.
