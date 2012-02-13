UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Feb 13

LONDON Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 share index is
expected to open higher on Monday after the Greek parliament approved a deeply
unpopular austerity bill needed to secure a second bailout from the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund and thereby avoid a chaotic default on
its debts.
But traders said that gains on the index, currently hovering around
six-month highs, are likely to be limited as serious violence on the streets of
Athens serves as a reminder that enduring relief for the Greek economy is far
from assured.
The UK benchmark looks set to climb 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.5
percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed down 43.08 points, or
0.7 percent, at 5,852.39 on Friday.
A leading business lobby said that Britain's economic growth will gather
pace in the second half of this year, making it unlikely the Bank of England
will give the economy another cash injection.
In its latest economic forecast, the Confederation of British Industry
lowered its forecast for British growth this year to 0.9 percent from the 1.2
percent it predicted in November, though this was in response to an economic
contraction recorded in the last three months of 2011.
In a packed week in terms of domestic macroeconomic data, investors will
look at releases including British inflation, unemployment, and retail sales
numbers, and the February Bank of England inflation report.
Across the Atlantic, no important U.S. data is due on Monday, with the main
focus to be the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve FOMC
rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, and the latest U.S. CPI inflation report on
Friday.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
VODAFONE
The British mobile phone operator is considering a 700 million pound ($1.1
billion) bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide although no offer is
imminent, the Sunday Times reported, citing industry and City of London sources.
Vodafone declined to comment on the article, which also reported that
private equity firm Apax was "running the rule over Cable & Wireless
Worldwide."
GLENCORE
The commodities trader's boss Ivan Glasenberg will personally champion its
proposed $90 billion megamerger with Xstrata to disgruntled investors
this week after a series of big-name funds vowed to vote down the tie-up,
according to various newspapers.
HSBC
Europe's biggest bank is set to pay its chief executive Stuart Gulliver up
to 12.5 million pounds in salary, bonuses and incentive shares for the past
year, according to the Sunday Express.
BARCLAYS
Bob Diamond is under pressure from top Barclays investors to "tone down" his
bonus amid political and public anger over bankers' pay, the Sunday Times said.
BAE SYSTEMS
Bosses at aerospace group BAE Systems are set to be rewarded with
multimillion pound bonuses and share awards, the Sunday Times said.
EASYJET
Easyjet believes it has isolated Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, company founder
and major shareholder, in a row over the executive pay report at the airline,
the Telegraph said.
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS
The chief executive of Novus Leisure is understood to have rejected a
possible move to Mitchells & Butlers amid private equity interest in the bars
and clubs operator, according to the Times.
FIDESSA GROUP
The trading systems firm reports full-year results.
TELECITY GROUP
The web-hosting group posts full-year results.
MONITISE
The mobile payments firm delivers first-half results.
AMINO TECHNOLOGIES
The digital entertainment solutions group unveils full-year results.
