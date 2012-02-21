UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tues Feb 21

By Jon Hopkins LONDON, Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, slightly extending Monday's advance after euro zone policymakers finally agreed a second bailout for Greece. The deal is largely priced in to equity markets after recent rallies and, amid some underlying concerns that it is only a short-term fix for heavily-indebted Greece, overall sentiment is likely to be subdued. "While the package may buy more time it remains highly debateable whether it will achieve the measures it is designed to, given the magnitude of the problems in the country," said Michael Hewson, Senior Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK. Euro zone finance ministers approved a 130 billion-euro rescue for Greece, with strict conditions, that averts a default next month by Athens and enables the country to launch a bond swap with private investors to help reduce and restructure its vast debts. Sceptics, however, question whether a new Greek government will stick to a deeply unpopular austerity programme after an election due in April, and believe Athens could again fall behind in implementation, prompting exasperated lenders to pull the plug once the euro zone has stronger financial firewalls in place. The UK blue chip index closed up 40.18 points, or 0.7 percent, on Monday at 5,945.25, driven by strength in mining stocks after a surprise easing in China's monetary policy, which boosted the prospect of revived demand from the world's most voracious consumer of raw materials. Miners are expected to lead the gains in London on Tuesday as copper prices added another 1.4 percent in Asia trade on expectations of more lending for infrastructure projects in China. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, so investors only have a limited lead from Asian markets on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up just 0.1 percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 0.2 percent. On the domestic macro front, January's British public sector finance data will be released at 0930 GMT, with January's PSNCR seen at -21 billion pounds. In the United States, January's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1330 GMT. * Euro jumps, but Greek deal fails to ignite stocks * Nikkei steady after rally, shippers outperform * FOREX-Euro gains after Greece bailout deal * Brent hovers near $120, Iran supply cuts support * Copper rises with euro on Greece relief * Gold edges up after EU approves Greece bailout * U.S. bonds slip after Greece deal, ahead of auctions UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds' chief executive, has come under pressure to hand back part of his signing-on award, The Daily Telegraph said. HSBC HSBC, bucking the trend among some European banks, is increasing its exposure to trade finance by making 4 billion pounds of credit available to small and medium-sized enterprises that trade, or are planning to trade, internationally. AMEC The oil services group unveils full-year results. SEGRO The real estate group reports full-year results. DRAX GROUP The power station operator posts full-year results. CRODA INTL The specialty chemicals firm reveals full-year results. GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM The Kurdistan-focused oil company rose 3.5 percent to an all-time high as speculation mounted that either Exxon Mobil or Total would soon launch a knock-out cash offer for the company, the Daily Mail's market report said. MAX PETROLEUM The Kazakhstan-focused oil explorer jumped almost 30 percent on rumours of a possible 354 million pound, or 35 pence a share cash bid from the bigger Zhaikmunai, which is based in north-western Kazakhstan, according to the Daily Mail's market report. DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS The veterinary drugs group reports first-half results. DEVRO The sausage skin maker unveils full-year results. GENUS The animal genetics firm posts first-half results. QUARTO GROUP The publisher posts full-year results. ALBEMARLE & BOND HLDG The pawnbroker reports first-half results. MORGAN SINDALL GROUP The construction and regeneration firm reveals full-year results. PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES The healthcare property specialist posts first-half results. RATHBONE BROTHERS The wealth manager unveils full-year results. RSM TENON GROUP The business services provider posts first-half results. SAFESTORE HOLDINGS The self storage group issues a first-quarter trading update. ZYTRONIC The touch sensors manufacturer holds its annual general meeting. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134