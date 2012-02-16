UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Feb 16

LONDON Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen falling on Thursday as a further hold-up in a second bailout package for debt-laden Greece keeps investors on the sidelines.

Further darkening the mood, Moody's warned on Thursday that it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 46 to 52 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 7.71 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,892.16 on Wednesday, in light, choppy trade.

Technical analysis for the FTSE 100, which has been trapped in a tight trading range between 5,850 and 5,900 since Feb. 3, was bearish.

James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, pointed out that the higher-high, lower-close formation seen on Wednesday was the second such chart pattern seen this week, and should be interpreted as a serious clue that sellers are beginning to take control of the market.

A survey by lender Nationwide has shown that British consumer confidence rose in January to its highest level since August as people's view of the outlook six months ahead grew more upbeat.

Investors will look across the Atlantic for direction, with U.S. weekly jobless claims, January U.S. housing starts and January U.S. producer prices data all due at 1330 GMT, and the February Philly Fed index set for release at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

TESCO

Tesco has told investors that it plans to bolster fresh produce and step up the pace of change in its food business in an effort to revive UK sales after January's shock profit warning, the Financial Times said.

GLENCORE, XSTRATA

Shareholders in global miner Xstrata want suitor Glencore to boost its all-share offer, and over a week after the tie-up was announced, investors appear to be pricing in a modest sweetener.

KINGFISHER

The home improvements retailer issues a trading update.

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD

The miner reports full-year results.

BAE SYSTEMS

The defence company reports full-year results.

REED ELSEVIER

The publishing and events group reports full-year results.

CABLE & WIRELESS WORLDWIDE

The telecoms company issues a trading update.

HALMA

The sensor maker issues a trading update.

LADBROKES

The betting company reports full-year results.

