UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Feb 23

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-6 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, modestly extending the previous session's decline in tandem with falls overnight on Wall Street and in Asia as investor concerns turn to global growth after some disappointing data.

Banking stocks are likely to be the big focus, with Royal Bank of Scotland set to post its full-year results, and following news of big losses in Europe from Belgian's Dexia and France's Credit Agricole, plus a capital hike by Germany's Commerzbank .

The UK blue chip index closed down 11.65 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday at 5,916.55, retreating further from a seven-month closing peak reached on Monday, but still stuck in a tight trading range established earlier in February between around 5,850 and 5,920.

"Since its expanded range day on February 3, the index has moved higher, but the rally has been labored. Investors have also been tentative, choosing to buy dips rather than to chase new highs," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

U.S. blue chips ended 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, and Asian shares fell on Thursday on concerns that global growth could be dampened by higher oil prices and after data on Wednesday that showed the euro zone may slip into recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece's debt restructuring challenges.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.6 percent, with sectors sensitive to growth cycles, including technology and materials, underperforming.

Japan's Nikkei average, however, bucked the regional trend, reversing course from early falls to gain 0.4 percent, partly supported by a weaker yen.

Miners could also lead the retreat in London as copper prices fell again in Asian trade as perceived manufacturing sector weakness in major economies discouraged investors from further buying of industrial metals.

On the data front, February's CBI industrial trends-orders survey will be the only British data released on Thursday, at 1100 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly initial jobless claims numbers will be released at 1330 GMT, with the FHFA December home prices index due at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

The part-state-owned lender posts full-year results.

HSBC

The global bank said on Thursday said it will pull out of the retail banking business in Japan, including the HSBC Premier service meant for clients who hold more than 10 million yen ($124,500) in financial assets.

BP

BP and Anadarko Petroleum Corp are liable for civil damages under federal pollution laws over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a U.S. judge ruled, exposing them to billions of dollars in potential fines.

TESCO

The British grocer is among bidders expected to express interest in buying a controlling stake in South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd , two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SHIRE

The drugmaker's shares rose on Wednesday on rumours of a 16 billion pounds or 3,000 pence a share cash offer for the firm, with Bayer and Pfizer seen as names in the frame, according to the Daily Mail market report.

INTERNATIONAL POWER

There was revived talk that France's GDF Suez will soon bid about 400 pence a share for the outstanding 30pc of the equity in International Power it does not own, aoccording to the Daily Mail market report.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP

The insurer reports full-year results.

CENTRICA

The gas distributor unveils full-year results.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

The cigarettes manufacturer delivers full-year results.

CAPITA

The outsourcing group posts full-year results.

CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES GROUP

The retail property group unveils full-year results.

ASHMORE GROUP

The fund manager reports first-half results.

BODYCOTE

The engineer delivers full-year results.

EASYJET

The discount airline holds its annual general meeting.

GO AHEAD GROUP

The transport firm posts first-half results.

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS

The insurer reports fourth-quarter results.

MONDI

The paper group delivers full-year results.

INFORMA

The publisher unveils full-year results.

AVOCET MINING

The miner posts full-year results.

CENTAUR MEDIA

The publisher reports first-half results.

COLT GROUP

The telecoms provider reveals full-year results.

KIER GROUP

The ground engineer posts first-fhalf results.

REDROW

The housebuilder unveils first-half results.

SINCLAIR IS PHARMA

The drugmaker reports first-half results.

STV GROUP

The Scottish broadcaster delivers full-year results.

