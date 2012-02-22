UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds Feb 22

LONDON Feb 22 Britain's top shares were seen opening a touch higher on Wednesday, with market sentiment supported by this week's agreement of a long-awaited bailout package for Greece, although concerns abounded that any rescue deal was by no means the end of the saga.

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, while Japan's Nikkei average rose on Wednesday to end above 9,500 for the first time since early August.

The UK benchmark, which is trading around seven-month highs, looks set to open 2 points higher, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 17.05 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,928.20 on Tuesday.

In a sign that anxiety is dissipating, the FTSE 100 volatility index is down more than 4 percent this week.

U.S. January existing home sales data, due at 1500 GMT, will fall under the spotlight on Wednesday, with investors keen to see whether the pick-up in U.S. activity, as demonstrated in recent upbeat data releases, was sustainable.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the minutes from the February Bank of England MPC meeting are scheduled for release at 0930 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 3.5 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Carnival, Reckitt Benckiser and Barclays all trading without their payment attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

HSBC

HSBC Holdings is to issue shares to pay the cash element of bonuses for its UK bankers in response to regulatory pressure to preserve capital, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

REXAM

The drinks can maker reports full-year results.

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS

The housebuilder reports first-half results.

TRAVIS PERKINS

The builders merchant reports full-year results.

FILTRONA

The plastic and fibre products supplier reports full-year results.

ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

GALLIFORD TRY

The homebuilder reports first-half results.

HAYS

The recruitment company reports first-half results.

LAW DEBENTURE CORP

The company reports full-year results.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP

The financial services company reports full-year results.

LOGICA

The IT company reports full-year results.

ST JAMES'S PLACE

The wealth manager reports full-year results.

MICRO FOCUS

The IT company issues a trading update.

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

The hotelier reports full-year results.

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST

The company reports full-year results.

M J GLEESON GROUP

The urban regeneration company reports first-half results.

A & J MUCKLOW GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES

The company reports first-half results.

