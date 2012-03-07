UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, March 7

LONDON, March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening as much as 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending a technical correction amidst concerns over Greece's debt restructuring programme and deteriorating outlook for the global economy.

The UK blue chip index was expected to fall 10 to 13 points at the open on Wednesday after recording its biggest one-day fall in nearly three months in the previous session, when it shed 109.2 points to close at 5,765.80 points.

The index plunged through key technical resistance on Tuesday, including its 50-day moving average and the first retracement of the January bottom - February top move.

"Closing under the bearish side of the retracement zone has set up the market for further downside action," James A. Hyerczyk, an analyst at Autochartist, said.

"This means the market is likely to continue lower until it completes a retracement of the entire December to February rally."

He expected the next leg down to reach the 50 percent to 61.8 percent retracement zone at 5,646.35-5,571.38, although he recommended watching out for periodic "oversold" conditions that may produce "sizable upside retracements".

The FTSE 100 index was right at the middle of its 28-day Relative Strength Index chart at 50, where 30 indicates "oversold" conditions and 70 is regarded as an "overbought" signal.

The index was weighed down by lingering worries about Greece's bond swap offer, which the country needed to avoid a messy default that would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone and probably leave Italy and Spain in need of outside help.

Athens' private creditors had until Thursday night to say whether they would participate in the exchange, which had been rejected by a clutch of Greek pension funds despite support by a number of the country's biggest bondholders.

Adding to a subdued sentiment were concerns global growth was losing steam after data showed on Tuesday Brazil's economy, regarded as one of the emerging world's most dynamic, slowed down significatnly in 2011 and was only poised for a modest recovery ahead this year.

No major economic indicator was due to be released in Britain on Wednesday.

Across the Atlantic, the ADP National Employment survey was expected to show job growth among private employers accelerated in February, when companies were expected to have added 208,000 jobs, up from 170,000 additions in the previous month.

After the European market close, data from the Federal Reserve was forecast to show U.S. consumer credit grew by $10 billion in January after a $19.31 billion increase in the final month of 2011.

Seven blue-chip companies were scheduled to go ex-dividend on Wednesday - including tobacco group BAT and bank Standard Chartered - clipping a total 11.01 points off the FTSE 100 index.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Britain should split the bailed out lender and create a business bank dedicated to boosting lending to companies and supporting exports, Business Secretary Vince Cable said in an internal government letter.

BP

Oil company BP has paid its former chief executive Tony Hayward over $1 million in bonus for 2011, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed.

ADMIRAL GROUP

The car insurer reports full-year results.

BAE SYSTEMS

Europe's biggest defence contractor holds an analyst day.

COBHAM

The aerospace electronics group reports full-year results.

SPORTECH

The gambling firm reports full-year results.

ACCESS INTELLIGENCE

The software group reports full-year results.

ALKANE ENERGY

The alternative energy company reports full-year results.

ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

The medical technology firm reports full-year results.

ARENA LEISURE

The racecourses operator holds a shareholder general meeting.

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST

The investment trust holds its annual general meeting.

BELGRAVIUM TECHNOLOGIES

The mobile computing technology firm reports full-year results.

CAPITAL AND REGIONAL

The property fund manager reports full-year results.

COSTAIN GROUP

The engineering and construction firm reports full-year results.

DIGNITY

The funeral care group reports full-year results.

4IMPRINT GROUP

The promotional products group reports full-year results.

HARDY OIL AND GAS

The exploration company reports full-year results.

INTERQUEST GROUP

The recruitment group reports full-year results.

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT

The fund management firm reports full-year results.

LOOKERS

The the car dealership and parts supplier reports full-year results.

MELROSE

The manufacturing buyout firm reports full-year results.

MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GROUP

The consultancy reports full-year results.

RPS GROUP

The engineering consultancy reports full-year results.

STADIUM GROUP

The electronics and power supply group reports full-year results.

TARSUS GROUP

The media group reports full-year results.

