UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday March 8

LONDON, March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 13-15 points, or 0.3 percent on Thursday,
according to financial bookmakers, tracking overnight gains on
Wall Street and in Asia after some upbeat U.S. data, with
investors looking positively ahead to the deadline for Greece's
key bond exchange.
Major banks and pension funds, representing about 40 percent
of Greece's outstanding debt, threw their weight behind Athens'
bond swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, raising the
likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130 billion euro
international bailout package would be secured.
The offer expires at 2000 GMT on Thursday.
Investors were also focused on the latest interest rate
decisions due on Thursday from both the Bank of England and the
European Central Bank.
The Bank of England is expected to sit tight on its current
monetary policy after pouring more money into the British
economy last month, albeit a stance that appears to be leading
to rifts on its rate-setting committee.
The European Central Bank is also likely to signal that it
has done all it intends to do to fight the euro zone debt
crisis, putting the onus back on governments after cutting
interest rates and flooding the market with cash in recent
months.
The UK blue chip index closed up 25.61 points, or
0.4 percent at 5,791.41 on Wednesday, regaining some of
Tuesday's 1.9 percent slide, which was its steepest one-day fall
since mid-December.
"The lack of follow through to the downside on Wednesday
could be a sign that the FTSE needs one more test of the recent
high in order to gather enough shorts to drive it lower," said
James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.
"The short-term range of 5,964.00 to 5,755.69 has set up a
potential retracement zone and limited upside target at 5,859.85
to 5,884.43. If the FTSE is forming a major top then it is
likely to retrace back into this zone where it is likely to
attract fresh selling pressure," Hyerczyk added.
A rally by recently beaten down mining stocks and banks
helped haul Britain's leading shares index higher after
above-forecast U.S. private payrolls data provided a positive
signal ahead of Friday's key U.S. February jobs report.
U.S. blue chips closed 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday,
snapping a three-session losing streak, buoyed by the positive
private payrolls data.
And Asian shares pushed higher on Thursday, driven by the
brightening prospects for the Greece bond swap deal and recovery
in the U.S. labour market.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index gained
1.2 percent, also snapping a three-day losing streak, while
Japan's Nikkei average rose 2.0 percent.
No domestic economic data will be released on Thursday so
investors will focus on more pointers towards Friday's U.S. jobs
report, with February's Challenger Layoffs due at 1230 GMT, and
the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims released at 1330 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
VODAFONE.
The mobile telecoms group is edging towards making an
indicative offer for Cable & Wireless Worldwide ahead of
the Takeover Panel's 'put-up-or-shut-up' deadline on Monday,
March 12, the Financial Times said.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline has resumed the hunt for a buyer for the
European slice of its non-core drugs portfolio, with buyout
firms and rival drug companies in the running to cherry pick
consumer health brands, people with knowledge of the process
said.
G4S
The security company has tried to dismiss the political
storm in Britain over private sector delivery of police
services, arguing that it already has access to 20,000 former
police officers who regularly help UK forces with criminal
investigations, managing protesters and protecting crime scenes,
The Financial Times said.
J SAINSBURY
An investment fund set up by the Lebanese prime minister and
his brother has emerged as a 3 percent shareholder in J
Sainsbury, the Daily Telegraph said.
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
The food retailer posts full-year results.
AVIVA
The insurer reports full-year results.
SCHRODERS
The fund manager unveils full-year results.
BALFOUR BEATTY
The construction contractor delivers full-year results.
SPIRAX SARCO
The engineering firm reveals full-year results.
CINEWORLD GROUP
The cinemas operator posts full-year results.
CLARKSON
The shipping services firm reports full-year results.
CORIN GROUP
The heathcare products firm delivers full-year results.
HUNTING
The defence engineer reveals full-year results.
H & T GROUP
The pawnbroking group posts full-year results.
NICHOLS
The soft drinks group reports full-year results.
