UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday March 14

LONDON, March 14 * Britain's FTSE 100
index was seen opening 23-26 points, or 0.4 percent,
higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures
for the index were up 34 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,985.50 by
0722 GMT.
* Factors affecting European equity markets:
* London's blue-chip index closed up 63.16 points, or 1.1
percent, at 5,955.91 on Tuesday. Volumes on the FTSE 100 was 83
percent of the 90-day average.
* Companies going ex-dividend were expected to take around
6.86 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, with the most impact
coming from HSBC.
* Wednesday's diary includes February unemployment data at
0930 GMT and U.S. trade numbers at 1230 GMT.
* Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent
overnight to close above 10,000 for the first time in seven
months, while the U.S. stock market posted its best day this
year.
* Brent crude steadied above $126, in sight of
11-month highs, as expectations for a build in U.S. crude
inventories offset improving economic sentiment in the world's
top oil consumer. Copper prices also steadied.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, offered few clues
on the prospects for further monetary easing and slightly
upgraded its economic outlook. It also said most large U.S.
banks passed their annual stress tests, underscoring recovery in
the sector.
* LEGAL & GENERAL reports a 5.3 percent rise in
profit and lifts full-year dividend to 6.4 pence.
* XSTRATA has sold a stake in its burgeoning
Canadian coking coal operations to JX Nippon, forming a joint
venture with the Japanese oil refiner to build the business and
market the coal in Japan.
* SCHRODERS is in talks to acquire an almost 30
percent stake in Indian group Axis Asset Management in a deal
worth around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian
newspapers reported citing unnamed sources.
