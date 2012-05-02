版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 14:56 BJT

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds May 2

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points, or 0.3
percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating after
Tuesday's strong gains, with Wall Street ending firmer but off its best levels
overnight.* BridgeStation: view story .134

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐