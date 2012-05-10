UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

LONDON May 10 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening mixed on Thursday, from down 5 points to up 3 points, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 24.50 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,530.05 -- extending Tuesday's 1.8 percent drop -- at its lowest level this year on Wednesday and faced further losses amid downbeat corporate reports and concerns about the health of the euro zone, Britain's biggest export market.

* Asian shares struggled on Thursday, as weak Chinese trade data stoked fears of a growth slowdown and further undermined risk appetite already reduced by worries about the health of Spanish banks and deepening political chaos in Greece.

* Oil fell as the weak Chinese trade data fuelled concerns about demand, sending U.S. crude down 0.2 percent at $96.64 a barrel and Brent down 0.3 percent at $112.82 a barrel.

* Spain took over Bankia, the country's fourth-biggest lender, on Wednesday, aiming to dispel concerns over the government's ability to clean up the financial sector.

* Greek politicians will strive to form a government on Thursday to avoid a new election, but prospects looked dim for a compromise as parties for and against an EU/IMF bailout that comes with strict conditions were split almost down the middle in the new parliament.

Greece appeared to have averted an imminent funding crisis, however, after the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to a scheduled 5.2 billion euro ($6.72 billion) payment.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The central bank looks set to call a halt to its asset-buying programme on Thursday, despite the economy having slipped into recession and renewed risks rising from the euro zone debt crisis, as UK inflation remains stubbornly high.

* BT : The telecoms group hiked its dividend after deep spending cuts and strong demand for broadband helped the group to grow earnings and cash despite falling overall sales.

* ENRC : The mining company reported a rise in first quarter copper production.

* OLD MUTUAL : The insurer and financial services group posted a 6 percent rise in its funds under management.

* DIXONS RETAIL : The retailer posted higher sales which were ahead of expectations.

* HSBC : The British bank is in talks over the possible sale of its operations in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay, as Europe's biggest bank continues to retreat from non-core markets.

* LEGAL & GENERAL : The insurer said finance chief Nigel Wilson would take over from outgoing Chief Executive Tim Breedon next month, confirming a widely-expected appointment.

* RIO TINTO : The miner has turned cautious, shoring up capital and focusing on a narrow range of expansion projects in the face of global uncertainty, although it said it was slightly more upbeat about the outlook than six months ago.

* BARCLAYS : German real estate group GSW and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays, a newspaper report said on Thursday.

* TRINITY MIRROR : The media group said that a decline in advertising spending had hit revenues.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : The housebuilder said it had enjoyed the best spring selling season in five years, helped by its focus on more buoyant sections of Britain's weak property market and government initiatives to prop it up.

* EXPERIAN : The credit checking company announced the sale of PriceGrabber for $175 million and reported higher earnings.

* SUPERGROUP : The clothing retailer posted a 14 percent rise in fourth quarter sales

* GREAT PORTLAND : The property group raised $200 million through a placing.

* RANK : The gaming group posted a 4 percent rise in revenues.

* RATHBONES : The wealth manager reported a 6.1 percent rise in funds under management.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TULLETT PREBON posts a first-quarter trading update.

AEGIS GROUP PLC holds its AGM.

BEAZLEY reveals a trading update.

BUMI has a first-quarter trading update.

CENKOS SECURITIES holds its AGM.

DELCAM has its AGM.

INCHCAPE issues a first-quarter update and holds its AGM.

MECOM GROUP has its AGM.

PENDRAGON has its AGM.

SPORTECH hosts its AGM.

ZOTEFOAMS holds its AGM.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134