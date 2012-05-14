UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday May 14

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 39-43 points, or 0.8 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, reflecting concerns about the euro zone crisis and the global growth outlook. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 31.57 points, or 0.6 percent Friday at 5,575.52, with traders citing technical factors after recent sharp falls as gains in defensives outpaced falls in risk-sensitive banks and miners.

* London copper futures edged higher on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's loss, after top consumer China cut its bank reserve requirement ratio for a third time in six months to boost a slowing economy.

* Brent crude slipped towards $111 on Monday, continuing to drop for a third straight session, after talks to form a new government in Greece failed, deepening the euro zone crisis and cutting fuel demand further.

* HSBC The global lender's boss Stuart Gulliver needs to map out his route to recovery for the bank's European and U.S. businesses at a strategy update this week to bolster confidence in a turnaround plan that has shown progress on cost cutting and asset sales.

HSBC Holdings said after the close on Friday that it had agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Lloyds and the Co-operative are thought to have moved closer to a deal for the sale of the 632 branches, under a proposal that would see the mutual buy the Project Verde branches, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland should not count on securing softer bailout penalties, the EU's competition chief Joaquin Almunia told the Financial Times on Monday.

* 3I GROUP The UK's largest listed private equity group is set to name Simon Borrows, its chief investment officer, as its new chief executive this week in a move that will appease unhappy shareholders, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* AVIVA Andy Haste, former CEO of rival insurer RSA, has indicated he does not want the top job at the insurer, the Sunday Telegraph said in an unsourced report, given Aviva's chairman and chief financial officer have already begun a review of the firm, lessening the potential for a turnaround.

* INVENSYS The British engineering company has attracted attention from Siemens, ABB, Emerson and General Electric , with all four making informal contact through City advisers in the past weeks, the Sunday Times said.

* THOMAS COOK The tour operator has told shareholders it could be forced into administration if its investors do not approve the company's plans to sell and lease back some of its aircraft and to dispose of five Spanish hotels, the Sunday Times said.

* The Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) is looking to acquire U.S. shale gas companies or assets as it seeks to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to feed rising demand from the fourth-largest economy in Asia.

* No important economic data is scheduled for release on Monday in the UK or the U.S.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RSA INSURANCE holds its annual general meeting.

SERCO GROUP issues a trading update.

TRAVIS PERKINS issues a trading update.

DIPLOMA posts first-half results.

DIGNITY issues a first-quarter trading update.

LONMIN issues a second-quarter production report.

SINCLAIR IS PHARMA issues a trading update.

BIOQUELL holds its annual general meeting.

