UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday May 14

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 39-43 points, or 0.8 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, reflecting concerns about the euro zone crisis and the global growth outlook. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 31.57 points, or 0.6 percent Friday at 5,575.52, with traders citing technical factors after recent sharp falls as gains in defensives outpaced falls in risk-sensitive banks and miners.

* London copper futures fell almost 1 percent on Monday after top metals consumer China cut its bank reserve requirement ratio for a third time in six months in efforts to boost a slowing economy.

* Brent crude slipped back on Monday, continuing to drop for a third straight session, after talks to form a new government in Greece failed, deepening the euro zone crisis and cutting fuel demand further.

* SERCO GROUP The blue chip outsourcing group said it is on track to meet 2012 expectations, with 3.9 billion pounds of contract awards for the year to date, with its UK outlook improving, but conditions for the U.S. federal market currently remain very tough.

* TRAVIS PERKINS The British builders' merchant and do-it-yourself retailer said it was on track to meet profit expectations for the year after posting a rise in sales and market share gains in the first four months of the year.

* MEARS GROUP The social housing firm said it continues to deliver solid trading across all divisions in line with management expectations, with 97 percent visibility of consensus forecast revenues for 2012 and 80 percent visibility for 2013.

* DIPLOMA The group reported a 13 percent rise in revenue to 127.1 million pounds in the six months to March 31, making pretax profits of 23.3 million pounds, and it is confident that it should make further progress in the second half of the year.

* LONMIN The platinum producer said first-half pre-tax profit fell to $18 million from $159 million a year ago, hit by rising costs, weak European demand and safety stoppages that weighed on its production over the six months.

* AFREN The oil & gas explorer sad its successful Ebok North fault block exploration well offshore Nigeria has encountered excellent quality reservoir sands, with data support indicating oil in excess of 100 million barrels, towards the upper end of its pre-drill expectations.

* CHARIOT OIL AND GAS The oil & gas explorer said that preliminary logging results from its Tapir south exploration well in Namibia indicate that no commercial hydrocarbons were found.

* HSBC The global lender's boss Stuart Gulliver needs to map out his route to recovery for the bank's European and U.S. businesses at a strategy update this week to bolster confidence in a turnaround plan that has shown progress on cost cutting and asset sales.

HSBC Holdings said after the close on Friday that it had agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Lloyds and the Co-operative are thought to have moved closer to a deal for the sale of the 632 branches, under a proposal that would see the mutual buy the Project Verde branches, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland should not count on securing softer bailout penalties, the EU's competition chief Joaquin Almunia told the Financial Times on Monday.

* 3I GROUP The UK's largest listed private equity group is set to name Simon Borrows, its chief investment officer, as its new chief executive this week in a move that will appease unhappy shareholders, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* AVIVA Andy Haste, former CEO of rival insurer RSA , has indicated he does not want the top job at the insurer, the Sunday Telegraph said in an unsourced report, given Aviva's chairman and chief financial officer have already begun a review of the firm, lessening the potential for a turnaround.

* INVENSYS The British engineering company has attracted attention from Siemens, ABB, Emerson and General Electric, with all four making informal contact through City advisers in the past weeks, the Sunday Times said.

* THOMAS COOK The tour operator has told shareholders it could be forced into administration if its investors do not approve the company's plans to sell and lease back some of its aircraft and to dispose of five Spanish hotels, the Sunday Times said.

* The Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) is looking to acquire U.S. shale gas companies or assets as it seeks to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to feed rising demand from the fourth-largest economy in Asia.

* No important economic data is scheduled for release on Monday in the UK or the U.S.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by John Stonestreet)