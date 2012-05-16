UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds May 16

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51 to 53
points, or as much as 1 percent, lower on Wednesday, according
to financial bookmakers, as the prospect of fresh Greek
elections in June increased worry over the impact of the
country's possible exit from the euro zone. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 27.90 points, or 0.5
percent on Tuesday at 5,437.62. adding to the previous session's
2 percent drop.
* BHP BILLITON - Jacques Nasser, chairman of the
world's biggest miner, said in a speech to business leaders in
Sydney the firm expects commodity markets to cool further and
that investors had lost confidence in the longer-term health of
the global economy.
* ASTRAZENECA - Amylin Pharmaceuticals, the
U.S. maker of diabetes-focused medicines, has attracted a string
of potential suitors, including Anglo-Swedish group AstraZeneca,
the Financial Times reported, quoting people close to the
situation.
* RBS - The partly state-owned lender's chief
executive, Stephen Hester, is not being paid enough for his
work, according to some of the lender's largest shareholders,
the Daily Telegraph said.
* ICAP - The world's largest interdealer broker,
reported full-year profit rose 1 percent to 354 million pounds,
at the top end of market expectations.
* COMPASS GROUP - The contract caterer reports
first-half underlying operating profit from continuing
operations 617 million pounds, up 567 million pounds year
earlier ago, on total revenue up 8.6 percent year-on-year, with
its expectations for the full year remaining positive and
unchanged.
* SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY - SSE, one of Britain's
biggest energy suppliers, reported a 2 percent rise in full-year
profit as growth at its production and generation unit offset a
drop in its supply business.
* BOVIS HOMES - The housebuilder expects strong
profit growth this year helped by higher average sales prices
and improved profit margins, and sees conditions in the British
housebuilding market remaining stable.
* GREGGS - The bakery group said like-for-like sales
in the 19 weeks to May 12 were down 1.8 percent, with trade in
the last 6 weeks "disappointing" due to exceptionally wet
weather, and the "pasty tax" VAT issue could have material
impact its on sales and profit.
* CINEWORLD - The British cinema chain said
revenue for the 19 weeks to May 10 rose 6.3 percent on higher
box office sales.
* London copper fell to a four-month low, extending
losses to a fourth consecutive session as the political crisis
in Greece deepened overall global economic concerns.
* Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday
as a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in top consumer
United States and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone
muddied the outlook for demand growth.
* Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is seen leaving the
door open for more support for Britain's struggling economy,
prompted by escalating dangers from the euro zone, with the
central bank expected to cut its growth forecast and nudge up
its medium-term inflation prediction towards its 2 percent
target in its quarterly Inflation Report due to be published at
0930 GMT.
* The latest British jobs report will be released at 0830
GMT, with April claimant count seen up 5,000, after a 3,600 rise
in March, with March's ILO Unemployment rate seen unchanged at
8.3 percent.
* Across the Atlantic, April U.S. housing starts will be
released at 1230 GMT, with April U.S. industrial production due
at 1315 GMT. Attention, however, will be mostly on the release
of minutes from April's Federal Reserve Open Market Committee
meeting, due after the London market close at 1800 GMT.
* Stocks trading without the entitlement to their latest
dividend will knock 6.22 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with Glencore, HSBC, WM Morrison
, Polymetal International, Sage Group,
J Sainsbury, and Whibread all trading
ex-dividend.
