UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, May 18

BRIEF-Agjunction says enters into letter of intent to license automated steering technology
* Agjunction Inc - Agjunction enters into letter of intent to license automated steering technology to Reichhardt GMBH
* Agjunction Inc - Agjunction enters into letter of intent to license automated steering technology to Reichhardt GMBH
* F.N.B. Corporation receives final regulatory approvals for First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Bank merger
* Tegna Inc. reports record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results