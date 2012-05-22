UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 22

LONDON May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen rising 38-41 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, on hopes that
European leaders may agree on new measures to tackle its debt
crisis while promoting growth at a summit this week. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 36.86 points higher, or up
0.7 percent at 5,304.48, having fallen 5.5 percent last week on
persistent concerns over the implications of a possible Greek
exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish banks.
* The UK CPI and RPI inflation figures are seen rising
month-on-month, while chain stores data will also be published
in the United States.
* At Wednesday's informal EU meeting, France's new
president, Francois Hollande, is likely to propose mutualising
European debt.
* A Chinese media report saying Beijing will accelerate
infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth lifted Hong
Kong and Chinese shares by 1.2 percent and 0.6 percent
respectively.
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the
S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from
equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook
slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.
* U.S. crude futures inched up 0.2 percent to $92.73
a barrel on Tuesday, after adding 1.19 percent the day before.
Brent rose 0.1 percent to $108.93 a barrel after gaining
for the first time in four sessions on Monday and settled up
1.56 percent.
* Copper, which fell to a four-month low below
$7,500 a tonne last week, climbed 0.5 percent to $7,766 a tonne.
* The euro's rebound from four-month lows stalled on
Tuesday, failing to break above technical resistance, though
traders said selling could be limited at least until an informal
meeting of European leaders this week.
VODAFONE : Telecoms group lowered its revenue
outlook.
MARKS & SPENCER : Retailer's annual profit fell for
the first time in three years.
XSTRATA : Chinese demand for copper is likely to
improve in the second half, the head of Xstrata's XTA.L copper
unit said on Tuesday, as the miner pledged to lift output by
about 60 percent over three years after some rivals have put the
brakes on expansion.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil major holds its AGM.
ARM : The head of British chip designer ARM Holdings
Plc ARM.L on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that Europe's debt
crisis may hit global consumer demand and sales of smartphones
and tablets.
HOMESERVE : The company said "historical issues" at
the British home repair and insurance group would be
investigated by regulator the Financial Services Authority
(FSA), following an internal probe into possible mis-selling.
YELL : Directories publisher appointed advisers to
create a new capital structure.
FUTR : The company said it was in line to meet its
full-year targets.
KCOM : British telecoms provider reported higher
profits.
OTHER EVENTS IN CORPORATE DIARY:
GW PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharmaceuticals company posts
interim results.
UK MAIL GROUP : Delivery company publishes
preliminary results.
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING : Company posts preliminary
results.
BIG YELLOW GROUP : Preliminary results.
ENDACE : Annual results.
E THERAPEUTICS : Preliminary results.
FALKLANDS OIL & GAS : Shareholders meeting
G4S : Conference call.
GREENCORE : Interim figures
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP : Preliminary results
INSTEM : Holds AGM
IRISH LIFE & PERMANENT : Holds AGM
KCOM : Preliminary results.
METALRAX : Holds AGM
RENEW : Interim figures
TRAVIS PERKINS : Holds AGM
VICTREX : Interim results
VERNALIS : Holds shareholder meeting
XAAR : Holds AGM
ZYTRONIC : Publishes interim results
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Janet Lawrence)