公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 14:39 BJT

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 28

LONDON May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by between 14-17 points, or 0.26-0.32 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, helped by polls showing the pro-bailout parties committed to keeping Greece in the euro zone regaining the lead ahead of elections.

