UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday June 13

* The UK blue chip index closed up 41.37 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,473.74 on Tuesday, after another volatile session, recovering from a fall in the afternoon as Spanish bond yields hit their highest levels of the euro era on worries about the impact of its banking bailout.

* No major domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. May producer prices and U.S. May retail sales are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT, with U.S. April business inventories data due at 1400 GMT.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : French oil and gas group Maurel et Prom could soon be on the receiving end of a bid north of 19 euros a share and is attracting the attention of Royal Dutch Shell, having already been rumoured to have rejected a friendly approach from Anadarko Petroleum, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* WPP has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Hungama Digital Services in India.

Separately, two major institutional investors in WPP have voted against Martin Sorrell's near-13 million pounds compensation package.

* Audits of British banks have improved but accountants must challenge more of what their clients tell them about bad loans on their books, the accounting industry watchdog said.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANTOFAGASTA holds its annual general meeting.

J SAINSBURY issues a first-quarter trading update.

WPP issues a trading update.

SOCO INTERNATIONAL holds its AGM.

