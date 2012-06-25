UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday June 25

* Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening fractionally
higher on Monday, up 1-2 points, or 0.1 percent, according to
financial bookmakers, with a rally by hard-pressed commodity
stocks likely to underpin the index in the face of overnight
weakness in Asia. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 52.67 points lower on Friday
at 5,513.69, led by falls in miners and energy stocks as a run
of weak global economic data cast a cloud over demand prospects
for commodities.
* Copper prices rallied on Monday, bouncing after
hitting a six-month low on Friday, after European leaders calmed
the markets with promises of reforms to combat the euro zone
debt crisis, and after Germany, France, Spain and Italy agreed a
package to revive growth.
* Brent crude rose above $91 per barrel on Monday as
a storm threat shut a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas
output, while an improved demand outlook after the new euro zone
growth deal also aided prices.
* Friday's meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish
leaders saw Germany agree to a 130 billion euro plan to boost
growth, but there was little progress on a more flexible use of
Europe's rescue funds ahead of a wider meeting of European
leaders this week.
* According to a document prepared for the June 28-29
meeting, European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a
cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the
possibility of a debt redemption fund.
* A move by the European Central Bank on Friday to start
accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations
in a bid to help ease the stress in Spain's banking sector gave
some reassurance to investors.
* A "substantial" amount of quantitative easing by the Bank
of England is needed to kick-start Britain's "stalled" economy,
BoE policymaker David Miles said in an interview with the
Financial Times.
* UBS said it was cutting its earnings estimates for global
mining houses BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
by between 3 and 4 percent ahead of new mining
and carbon taxes that take effect in Australia next week.
* WM MORRISON - The food retailer's finance
director, Richard Pennycook informed the company he intends to
leave at the end of June 2013 to concentrate on building a
portfolio career.
* ESSAR ENERGY - The India-focused energy group
reported full-year profit before tax excluding exceptional items
of $129.0 million.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British bank NatWest,
owned by part-nationalised RBS, opened 1,200 of its branches on
a Sunday for the first time in its history as it struggled to
address massive disruption for millions of its customers from a
computer systems failure earlier in the week.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The lender is prepared to
sell the new business it is in the process of creating for well
below its full-book value amid speculation over the future of
the deal, The Times said on Monday.
* BT GROUP - The telecoms provider has been rebuffed
again, this time by the UK's Competition Commission, in its
efforts to compel its competitors to share in the costs of
lowering its 3 billion pound pension scheme deficit through
higher charges for their use of its phone lines, the Financial
Times said on Monday.
* MARKS & SPENCER The retailer has issued a writ
against BNP Paribas Securities Services demanding repayment of
1.1 million pounds ($1.7 million), which includes over-payment
of rent, the Sunday Telegraph said.
* TESCO - The retailer hired executive search firm
Zygos to help it find a new UK commercial director, the
Independent on Sunday said.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - The engineer has taken informal
soundings from industrialists and head-hunters ahead of its
search for a new chairman to replace Simon Robertson, with
Invensys chairman Nigel Rudd a front-runner, the Sunday
Times said.
* VALIANT PETROLEUM - The hydrocarbons explorer says
its Tryfan well in the UK North Sea is a dry hole, with a small
gas column encountered interpreted to be sub-commercial.
* KIER GROUP - The construction firm said trading
remains in line with the interim management statement issued on
May 27, with order books for Construction and Services remaining
robust .
* DELCAM - The software firm said it is likely to
deliver pre-tax profits for the financial year which are ahead
of market forecasts.
* CRAWSHAW GROUP - The meat retailer said trading
is ahead of management's expectations.
* KDD GROUP - The group said publication of its
annual accounts will be delayed pending clarification of the
company's financial position.
* INTERSERVE - The firm has won a 24 million pound
contract from Northamptonshire County Council to build the new
A43 Corby link road.
* MONITISE - The British mobile banking technology
and services firm is talking to bankers about moving its stock
market listing from London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM)
to U.S. exchange Nasdaq, The Sunday Telegraph said.
* No important British economic data will be released on
Monday, with the main focus for the week to be on the final
reading for British first-quarter GDP due on Thursday. No change
is expected from the previous readings for a 0.3 percent
quarterly fall and a 0.1 percent annualised decline.
* Across the Atlantic, May U.S. new home sales data will be
released at 1400 GMT, and ahead of that, May's Chicago Fed index
is due at 1230 GMT.
