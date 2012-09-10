UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 10

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 16 points lower,
or down 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
Traders said the market was unlikely to make much further gains due to
uncertainty ahead of this week's German court ruling on the euro zone's European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which could lead
to more quantitative easing measures. For more on the factors affecting European
* The UK blue chip index closed 17.46 points higher, or up by 0.3 percent,
on Friday at 5,794.80 points.
* Weak Chinese trade data on Monday underlined the likelihood of more
Beijing-backed spending to deal with the damage done to the domestic economy by
firms cutting production, inventories and imports in the face of anaemic global
demand.
* That helped Shanghai copper and zinc hit their highest levels in four
months on Monday
* In the United States, August employment trends data is due to be
published.
* Optimism among UK businesses slumped to a 20-year low last month,
according to a survey by accountancy group BDO.
* GLENCORE /XSTRATA : Commodities trader Glencore laid out
its revised $36 billion all-share bid for miner Xstrata on Monday, raising its
offer as expected but warning it would not improve the terms further.
* BG : BG Group Finance Director Fabio Barbosa is to take a medical
leave of absence that is expected to last until the end of the year for a
recently diagnosed condition, the group said on Monday.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark-owner Associated British Foods
is set for a jump in annual earnings as shoppers snapped up bargains at its
discount fashion chain and shrugged off the effects of wet weather and depressed
economic growth in western Europe.
* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : The pubs and restaurant group named Alistair
Darby as its new chief executive.
* BP : BP is in talks to sell some of its Gulf of Mexico oil fields to
Plains Exploration & Production Co for roughly $7 billion, a person familiar
with the matter said on Sunday, as the UK oil firm looks to raise money to pay
for damages from the 2010 oil spill.
* BHP BILLITON /XSTRATA : Top global miners BHP Billiton and
Xstrata are cutting high-cost coal production in Australia as they battle weak
prices, rising costs and a strong Australian dollar, adding to worries that
Australia's mining boom is fading.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Monday it would use the government's new flagship lending scheme to
offer cheap funds to UK manufacturing companies, in a first move to put the
scheme into action.
* FIRST GROUP /STAGECOACH : The British government is
preparing to nationalise Virgin Trains' West Coast railway train operating
franchise following its attempts to delay the handover of the network to rival
operator First Group which won the franchise renewal bid, the Sunday Times
newspaper said.
* BANKS: Europe's big banks could be forced to protect trading assets as the
consensus recommendation of an European Union-wide review is due to be completed
next month, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* TAWA : The insurance company put itself up for sale.
* CHARIOT OIL & GAS : The energy company said it would abandon its
Kabeljou well after failing to find any commercial hydrocarbons.
* TULLOW OIL : The oil company said its Mbawa-1 exploration well had
found some gas.
* FENNER : The engineering company said it was trading in line with
market expectations.
* KEDCO : The energy company said it would restructure.
* INTERTEK : The company announced the 17 million pound acquisition
of NDT Services.
