UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Sept 11

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 34 points, or 0.6 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia as investors book profits before key decisions for the euro zone bond-buying programme, and expected U.S. quantitative easing. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Germany's constitutional court said on Tuesday it would not postpone its long-awaited ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund despite a new legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.60 points, or 0.03 percent at 5,793.20 on Monday, after yo-yoing in a tight range around the psychologically important 5,800 level as weakness in defensive shares balanced against strength in risk-sensitive cyclicals, such as miners and energy.

* London copper prices eased on Tuesday from four-month peaks hit in the previous session.

* BARCLAYS - The bank will take the axe to its controversial tax structuring unit, as it seeks to clean up its image in the wake of a succession of scandals, The Financial Times said.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank has no plans to sell Citizens Financial Group, its retail bank in the United States, contrary to reports in the media and chatter among some investment bankers, an RBS executive said Monday.

* UK bank profitability is set to stay under pressure through to 2013 as margins erode and regulatory costs rise, while an uncertain domestic economy keeps the outlook for the UK banking system negative, ratings agency Moody's said.

* Britain is considering the use of new entrants in its banking market to operate a state-backed business bank that would offer finance to companies too small to raise money on equity or capital markets, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Tuesday.

* BURBERRY GROUP - The luxury firm said it expects adjusted pretax profit for the year to March 2013 to be around the lower end of market expectations as it reported retail sales growth at constant exchange rates of 6 percent in the 10 weeks to September 8.

* ASHMORE GOUP - The emerging markets fund manager posted a slight dip in pre-tax profits, after it produced a big rise in management fees to offset poorer performance in its fund products.

* IG GROUP - The spreadbetting firm said revenue in the first quarter was in line with expectations at 81.5 million pounds and the group anticipates that revenue this year will be weighted towards the second-half.

* SUPERGROUP - The fashion firm said total group sales for the first-quarter increased by 10.0 percent to 59.7 million pounds and it is encouraged by the level of the wholesale order book for the full autumn/winter season, although adding that trading conditions remain volatile and unpredictable.

* BETFAIR - The betting exchange group said core revenue rose 13 percent to 91.6 million pounds in the three months to end-July, with year-to-date revenues in line with expectations after slower revenue growth in August. The firm also said Stephen Morana is to step down as its chief financial officer once a successor has been identified.

* INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS - The metals group said it remains confident that its cost reduction strategy deployment is well on course.

* HILTON FOOD GROUP - The food producer said 2012 is likely to deliver levels of profitability similar to 2011 as it reported first-half profit after tax of 9.6 million pounds, unchanged year-on-year, on turnover of 543 million pounds, up 9.4 percent.

* RENEURON - The firm said it has submitted an application to the UK regulatory authority to commence a multi-site Phase II clinical trial to examine the efficacy of ReN001 stem cell therapy in patients disabled by ischaemic stroke.

* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS - The group said it will continue to make progress in line with its expectations for the financial year, with its return on sales also improved in line with targets, increasing to 12.5 percent from 10.7 percent.

* BWIN.PARTY - Both the Daily Mail and Daily Express Market reports spotlighted late rumours on Monday of a possible takeover move for the online betting group, with U.S. computing giants such as Google and Microsoft mentioned as possible predators by the Express.

* FIRSTGROUP - The British transport firm dismissed suggestions it might have to walk away from a contract to operate the country's west coast rail service, even as it conceded its plans were riskier than those of failed rival bidder Virgin Rail.

* Four of Britain's main mobile operators have agreed to refrain from taking any potential legal action against the industry regulator at a time when they are trying to roll out 4G services, the Financial Times reported.

* British house prices fell slightly more slowly than expected last month, and surveyors showed some optimism that recent government measures will boost the market over the coming year, a monthly survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Tuesday.

* British firms are planning to step up hiring in the months to come, a survey from staffing firm Manpower showed, raising the likelihood that unemployment will fall further despite the lack of economic growth.

* British trade data for July will be released at 0830 GMT, with a global deficit of 9.0 billion pounds forecast, after a 10.119 billion pounds gap in previous month, and the non-EU deficit seen at 4.5 billion pounds, after a 5.176 billion deficit in June.

* July U.S. international trade numbers will also be released on Tuesday, at 1230 GMT, with September U.S. IBD consumer confidence numbers due at 1400 GMT.

