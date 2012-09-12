UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds, Sept. 12

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index shed 1.01 points to 5,792.19 points on Tuesday, consolidating a three-week closing high of 5,794 hit on Friday, on the back of expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would intervene to stimulate the economy and ease tensions in the debt markets, respectively.

* Asian shares rose to three-week highs and the euro hit a four-month peak against the dollar on optimism that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease this week.

* BANKS: Banks in London could be shut down or forced to pay into tax payer-funded bail outs against the wishes of the British authorities under controversial "banking union" proposals from Brussels, according to the Financial Times and Daily Telegraph

* KINGFISHER : The DIY-group reported a 15.5 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit and said an uncertain economic backdrop was unlikely to improve for a while.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : The housebuilder said its full-year profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 159.3 percent to 110.7 million pounds.

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : The oil exploration company reported a first-half loss after tax of $31.4 million, compared to $10.3 million one year earlier. The firm said it plans to complete and submit the Shaikan field development plan by the end of January 2013.

* PRESIDENT PETROLEUM : The oil group said it would raise £30.92 million to finance a farm-in agreement with Pirity Hidrocarburos. The deal provides for President to earn up to a 59 percent interest in the Pirity Block in Paraguay.

* LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS : Laura Ashley reported a first-half profit before taxation of 8.3 million pounds, up 13.7 percent year on year.

* CLUFF GOLD : Cluff Gold and Samsung signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the potential long term funding of Baomahun and other development opportunities. An initial 20 million dollar of debt finance will be drawn immediately, Cluff Gold said.

* GLENCORE : The commodities traders would dispose of Xstrata's stake in platinum miner Lonmin if it can win over Qatari investors to its 23 billion pounds takeover, the Daily Mail wrote.

The market appears overly sceptical about Glencore's chances of success with its raised offer for Xstrata. Breakingviews' calculations suggest the companies' shares are pricing in just a 57 percent likelihood of the Swiss commodity trader's revised bid for the mining giant succeeding. That feels unusually low given that Glencore's offer is hard not to recommend.

* POLYUS GOLD : Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group is in talks with two potential buyers to sell a stake in Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, it said on Wednesday, confirming previous reports.

* SAGE : The accountancy software firm's shares rose on Tuesday as rehashed bid rumous did the rounds with speculation growing that a 5.58 billion pounds, or 450 pence-a-share, bid from private equity players led by KKR and Blackstone could be in the offing, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* The Office for National Statistics releases claimant count figures for August at 0830 GMT, along with the wider ILO unemployment rate for July. The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit was expected to have stayed stable last month compared to July. The ILO is also seen unchanged at 8 percent.

