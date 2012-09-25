UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept. 25

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,838.84 on Monday, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent last week after two consecutive weeks of gains.

* Trader Glencore has revised down its plan to boost its majority stake in Kazakh zinc producer Kazzinc, targeting an increase to just under 70 percent in a deal that will involve less cash than the original agreement a year ago.

* Copper prices rebounded slightly from a one-week low hit in the previous session, but gains are expected to be capped by worries about the global economy and caution ahead of next week's holiday in top metals consumer China.

* Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel, recovering from a more than 1 percent drop in the previous session, as escalating tensions surrounding Iran offset concerns about weak demand in a still-fragile global economy.

* Germany has deep reservations about proposals to merge Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems, an official document showed, as the British parliament began an inquiry into the planned European defence and aerospace giant.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HARGREAVES SERVICES announces full year results.

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP announces full year results.

ALBEMARLE & BOND HOLDINGS announces full year results.

AUGEAN posts first-half results.

BOND INTL SOFTWARE posts first-half results.

CVS GROUP announces full year results.

JUDGES SCIENTIFIC posts first-half results.

KBC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES posts first-half results.

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS posts first-half results.

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST issues a trading update.

DAISY GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)