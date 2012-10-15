UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 15

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 11 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 36.43 points, or 0.6 percent lower, at 5,793.32 points on Friday.

* Copper slipped to a one-month low on Monday over uncertainties about global demand and Beijing's next policy move, with traders wary of making big moves ahead of China's release this week of data on third-quarter economic growth.

* Brent futures slipped to $114 on Monday, falling for a second day due to worries over the worsening outlook for demand growth, although mounting supply concerns over escalating tension in the Middle East kept losses in check.

* In the United States, retail sales figures are due to be published at 1230 GMT.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Spain's Santander dramatically pulled out of its 1.65 billion pound ($2.65 billion) deal to buy 316 UK branches from Royal Bank of Scotland late on Friday, dealing a sharp blow to the state-backed British bank.

* KINGFISHER : Europe's largest home improvement retailer is considering launching its fast-growing Screwfix operation in France, giving the group a third business in its most profitable market.

* BAE : BAE Systems plans to spend the proceeds of a Saudi arms deal on a share buyback to appease investors following the collapse of its $45 billion merger with Airbus parent EADS, the Sunday Times reported.

* BP : Bidding will open this week for BP's half of Russian oil company TNK-BP, with state oil major Rosneft tipped as the likely buyer of the British oil major's stake in the fraught but lucrative joint venture.

* LIBOR PROBE: U.S. home owners have filed a class action suit in New York against 12 of the world's major banks, claiming that Libor manipulation made mortgage repayments more expensive than they should have been, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FRESNILLO The mining company gives a trading update.

FILTRONA The plastic and fibre products supplier issues a trading update.

MCBRIDE The provider of private label household and personal care goods reports Q1 figures.

NANOCO The technology company reports financial results.

