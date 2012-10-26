UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 26

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 34 to 40 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, reflecting caution over corporate earnings after disappointing results from Apple and Amazon. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent on Thursday at 5,805.05 as gains by banks on strong UK Q3 GDP figures were countered by some mixed corporate earnings.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner said its Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step down from her post with the board's agreement. The firm said Carroll will remain in her post until a successor has been appointed and an appropriate transition has taken place.

* PEARSON - The British education and publishing group and German media firm Bertelsmann are in talks to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House.

* No major British economic data will be released on Friday so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the advance reading for U.S. third-quarter GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for October's Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD reports third-quarter results.

ELEMENTIS issues a trading update.

CPP GROUP issues a trading update.

AFRICAN MEDICAL INVESTMENTS holds its annual general meeting.

TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)