UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 26

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources qtrly FFO per share $1.50
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 34 to 40 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, reflecting caution over corporate earnings after disappointing results from Apple and Amazon. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent on Thursday at 5,805.05 as gains by banks on strong UK Q3 GDP figures were countered by some mixed corporate earnings.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner said its Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step down from her post with the board's agreement. The firm said Carroll will remain in her post until a successor has been appointed and an appropriate transition has taken place.
* PEARSON - The British education and publishing group and German media firm Bertelsmann are in talks to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House.
* No major British economic data will be released on Friday so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the advance reading for U.S. third-quarter GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for October's Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD reports third-quarter results.
ELEMENTIS issues a trading update.
CPP GROUP issues a trading update.
AFRICAN MEDICAL INVESTMENTS holds its annual general meeting.
TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES holds its annual general meeting.
ABU DHABI, March 2 International healthcare operator Mediclinic is lobbying the Abu Dhabi government to rethink a change in medical insurance rules that has damaged its business after it bet big on acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, its regional CEO told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 U.S. electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Thursday it is raising $100 million in a funding round led by German automaker Daimler that will allow it to expand into Europe.