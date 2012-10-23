UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct. 23

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 17.82 points lower, or 0.3 percent, on Monday at 5,882.91 points, having shed 0.4 percent on Friday to snap a four session winning streak. The gauge was still up 2.5 percent since the start of the month.

* ARM : The chip designer posted a 22 percent rise in three-quarter profit, on revenue 20 percent higher, after it made further inroads into markets like digital TVs and microcontrollers. The numbers were all slightly ahead of average market expectations.

* LAIRD : The electronic components maker said revenue in the third quarter was 133 million pounds, up 10 percent year on year, adding it is well placed to meet its own expectations for the remainder of the year.

* WHITBREAD : The restaurants and hotels operator said its underlying pretax profit rose 10.6 percent to 193.4 million in the first half of the year. It added like for like sales growth to be more moderate than the 4.3 percent achieved in the first half.

* PREMIER FOODS : The food group said its underlying sales excluding milling were up 2 percent in the third quarter and its full-year expectations remain unchanged. It added it was unable to renew bread contract that accounts for about 75 million pounds annual sales.

* BAE SYSTEMS : A group of shareholders at the aerospace and defense group has demanded the resignation of leading figures at the company, following the collapse of its proposed $45 billion merger with EADS, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* CHEMRING GROUP : The defence equipment maker, which is in acquisition talks with U.S. private equity company Carlyle Group, said it appointed Mark Papworth as chief executive. Papworth will take on the role on Nov. 5 and replace David Price, who has resigned with immediate effect.

* ASOS : Shares in the online fashion retailer rose on Monday amid speculation that it had become a bid target for U.S. online retailer Amazon , according to the Daily Express Market report.

* WPP : An internet research group owned by the advertising conglomerate has settled U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that it violated federal law and deceived consumer, the Financial Times wrote on Tuesday.

