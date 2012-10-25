UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thu, Oct 25

LONDON Oct 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed up 0.1 percent, or 6.87 points higher, at 5,804.78 points, on Wednesday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The miner posted increased volumes in five of its seven key commodities including copper and iron ore in the third quarter, as it was cushioned for now from the full impact of weeks of crippling South African strikes.

* UNILEVER : Consumer goods giant Unilever posted a 5.9 percent rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, beating analyst forecasts, helped by strong demand for its goods in emerging markets.

* ASTRAZENECA : The company's sales slumped 19 percent in the third quarter, underscoring the scale of the challenge confronting the drugmaker's new chief executive, Pascal Soriot.

* WPP : The world's largest advertising group cut its full-year outlook for the second time in two months after a slowdown in trading in North America and Continental Europe hit its third quarter.

* KAZAKHMYS : The company said copper cathode production was on target to reach full year guidance of between 285,000 to 295,000 tonnes.

* DEBENHAMS : The company said yearly group profit before tax was up 4.2 percent to 158.3 million pounds.

* INCHCAPE : Multinational car dealer Inchcape posted a 3.2 percent rise in third-quarter underlying sales, helped by robust premium and luxury car sales and growth in Asia.

* London copper rose on Thursday, snapping four sessions of losses, on encouraging manufacturing data from the United States and China and after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave its current stimulus policies unchanged.

* China's factory output should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

* Britain probably came out of recession between July and September, economic growth numbers are widely expected to show later on Thursday, but the dangers of a relapse loom large.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep stimulating U.S. growth until the job market improves even as it acknowledged some parts of the economy were looking a bit better.

* Brent futures rose above $108 on hopes of a recovery in demand growth, although a worsening outlook for Europe capped gains.

