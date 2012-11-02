版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Nov 2

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5-8 points, or 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating Thursday's strong gains with all eyes on October's U.S. jobs report.

