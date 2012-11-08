UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 8

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24-25 points, or 0.6
percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering after
sharp falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European
* The stock market is expected to get some support from a rise in U.S. stock
futures after Wednesday's sharp declines and as Greece approved an austerity
package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy, with investors looking
for direction too from the latest Bank of England and European Central Bank
rate-setting meetings.
* The Bank of England is expected to make no change to record-low British
interest rates or its current bond-buying quantitative easing programme when the
outcome of its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting is revealed at 1200 GMT.
* Similarly, the European Central Bank is expected to keep its monetary
policy unchanged when the outcome of its latest Council meeting is unveiled at
1245 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6 percent on
Wednesday at 5,791.63 after concerns over growth in Europe and the United States
swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had been settled
quickly.
* WM MORRISON - Britain's No. 4 grocer said an underlying sales
decline worsened in its third quarter with the group missing out on the growth
of larger rivals, with sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, down
2.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 28.
* AVIVA - The British insurer said its 9-month total worldwide sales
fell 5 percent to 28.9 billion pounds, and it sees its full-year performance
trends in line with the first-half.
*SCHRODERS - The British fund manager said clients added 2.6 billion
pounds ($4.2 billion) of net new money in its third quarter, beating forecasts
as more benign markets encouraged them to invest more.
* ENRC - The Kazakh miner has completed a long-awaited review of
its spending plans, saying it will spend $3.2 billion of a $4.4 billion,
five-year growth budget on five projects, including three in Congo.
* IAG - The owner of British Airways has confirmed that it is
considering making an offer for 100 per cent of the share capital of Vueling
Airlines.
* LAND SECURITIES - The real estate firm reports a 0.1 percent rise
in first-half adjusted diluted net asset value per share to 864 pence as
adjusted diluted EPS fell 10.2 percent to 18.4 pence and revenue profit fell 9.8
percent in the six months to September 30.
* TATE & LYLE - The food producer reported a 2 percent rise in
first-half adjusted profit before tax to 179 million pounds, on sales up 7
percent to 1,631 million pounds, and said it continues to expect to make
progress this financial year.
* DAIRY CREST - The maker of Cathedral City cheese reported a 16
percent fall in first-half profit as its core milk business continued to
struggle, with adjusted pretax profit down to 19.1 million pounds from 22.7
million pounds a year earlier, as revenue fell 7 percent to 688.2 million
pounds.
* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday. Across
the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers will be released at
1330 GMT, at the same time as September U.S international trade data.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS issues a third-quarter trading update.
AVIVA issues a third-quarter trading update.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP issues a third-quarter trading update.
SCHRODERS issues a third-quarter trading update.
LAND SECURITIES posts first-half results.
REED ELSEVIER issues a trading update.
EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES issues a trading update.
TATE & LYLE reveals first-half results.
EXPERIAN unveils first-half results.
YULE CATTO & CO issues a trading update.
BALFOUR BEATTY issues a third-quarter trading update.
CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS reports first-half results.
DAIRY CREST GROUP posts first-half results.
ELECTROCOMPONENTS reveals first-half results.
SUPERGROUP issues a second-quarter trading update.
SHANKS GROUP reports first-half results.
J D WETHERSPOON issues a first-quarter trading update.
LANCASHIRE unveils third-quarter results.
NOVAE GROUP issues a third-quarter trading update.
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS issues a trading update.
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP issues a trading update.
3I INFRASTRUCTURE posts first-half results.
HARDY OIL AND GAS issues a third-quarter trading update.
SOPHEON issues a trading update.
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS issues a trading update.
SVG CAPITAL issues a trading update.
TRINITY MIRROR issues a trading update.
ARK THERAPEUTICS GROUP issues a trading update.
BTG reports first-half results.
BUMI issues a third-quarter trading update.
CHARLES STANLEY GROUP unveils first-half results.
FLYBE GROUP unveils first-half results.
SPORTECH issues a third-quarter trading update.
CRANEWARE holds its annual general meeting.
INDIGOVISION GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
