UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Nov 2

BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5-8 points, or 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating Thursday's strong gains with all eyes on October's U.S. jobs report.
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million