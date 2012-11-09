UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Nov.8

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed down 15.58 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,776.05 on Thursday, pulled down by cyclical stocks sensitive to risk sentiment, such as energy, banks and mining, as mixed earnings reports combined with concerns about the euro zone's economy and debt troubles to weigh on sentiment.

* On the macro economic front, UK trade data is due out at 0930 GMT, while in the U.S. import and export prices are set for release at 1330 GMT and sentiment data and inflation figures are both expected at 1455 GMT.

* There were mixed signals for the mining sector after China's annual industrial output growth quickened more than expected in October and fixed asset investment also ticked higher, cementing investors' expectations of a modest rebound in the final three months of 2012, which also helped lift metal prices.

* China's annual consumer inflation eased to its slowest pace in nearly three years in October, official data showed on Friday, giving policymakers scope to further loosen monetary policy if needed to support growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

* However, pressure will remain on the mining sector after Australian shares eased, weighed down by miners with investors fretting about U.S. fiscal woes and the global economic outlook, though the market trimmed earlier losses on bargain hunting and ended flat for the week.

* The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the United States to quickly reach an agreement on a permanent fix to avoid automatic tax hikes and spending cuts early next year, saying a stop-gap solution could be harmful to the global economy.

* LONMIN : The platinum miner will price its $800 million rights issue at around a 45 percent discount on Friday, according to three people familiar with the matter, representing the top of its expected range.

* BP : The U.S. state of Alaska will collect $255 million related to the oil major's pipeline leaks and a resulting shutdown in 2006 in the Prudhoe Bay oilfield, drawing a line under an accident that contributed to the British company's U.S. troubles. BP's share is $66 million.

BP and lawyers representing over 100,000 individuals and businesses claiming economic and medical damages from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill on Thursday urged a U.S. judge to approve a proposed $7.8 billion class-action settlement.

HSBC : British tax authorities have obtained details of every British client of HSBC in Jersey after a whistleblower secretly provided a detailed list of names, addresses and account balances earlier this week, according to the Telegraph.

* TATE & LYLE : The British maker of sweeteners and starches said quality problems with the U.S. corn harvest, primarily due to aflatoxin, the byproduct of a grain fungus, were raising costs and forcing changes to the firm's buying program.

