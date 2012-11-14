UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Nov 14

LONDON Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening down 16 to 26 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 18.98 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,786.25 on Tuesday, rebounding off a two-month intra-day low of 5,710.99 points and climbing back above the key technical support level of the 200-day moving average around 5,729.19.

* J SAINSBURY - Britain's No. 3 supermarket beat forecasts with a 5.4 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by the development of its online and convenience stores business, the two fastest growing grocery channels in the UK.

* Worries about the U.S. economy, together with the prospect of weaker demand from a slowing China, weighed on industrial commodities such as oil and copper on Wednesday, a possible drag to UK mining and energy stocks .

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The global miner will produce about 650,000 tonnes of copper this year, CEO Cynthia Carroll told Reuters on Tuesday, an 8.5 percent increase from 2011 as its ramped-up Chilean Los Bronces mine takes off.

* BHP BILLITON - The miner expects to expand its iron ore capacity by nearly a fifth just by working its mines, rail lines and port harder as it looks to control costs in a softer iron ore market, the company's chief said on Wednesday.

* TULLOW OIL - The oil company said on Wednesday production capacity at its Jubilee field has been enhanced and is expected to exceed 90,000 bopd (gross) by year-end. The firm added it remains on track to deliver average net production of 80,000 to 84,000 boepd for the full year.

* RBS - At least 10 senior traders at the bank have been approached by authorities in the United States in connection with a criminal investigation into alleged manipulation of Libor, The Times wrote on Wednesday.

* ICAP - The world's largest inter-dealer broker said its revenue fell 14 percent for the first half of the year, hit by a drop in trading activity as investment banks cut back in the financial crisis.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank this week flew 20 of its top shareholders to Beijing for a three-day immersion into the operations in China, the Financial Times wrote on Wednesday.

* BRITVIC - The British drinks company has agreed the terms of an all-share merger with A.G. Barr, creating one of the largest soft drinks companies in Europe.

* Blue chips GlaxoSmithKline, Marks & Spencer and Royal Dutch Shell were due to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 10.7 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

* The ILO unemployment rate for Britain, due at 0930 GMT, was expected to have remained unchanged at 7.9 percent in September.

