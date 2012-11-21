UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Nov 21

LONDON Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 18 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent, lower on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* The UK blue chip index closed 10.44 points, or 0.2
percent, higher at 5,748.10 in the previous session, helped by
the completion of the long-awaited takeover of miner Xstrata
by commodities trader Glencore.
* Greece's international lenders failed for the second week
running to agree how to get the country's debt down to a
sustainable level and will have a third go at resolving their
most intractable problem in six days' time.
* CUPID : Buyers came in for the online dating
website firm on Tuesday amid gossip that U.S. internet giant
ActiveCorp, whose subscription-based online dating services take
in lovelandseek.com, Match.com, uDate.com and Chemistry.com,
could be ready to pounce with a bid of around 250 million
pounds, or 300 pence a share, according to the Daily Mail market
report.
* London copper slipped for a second day on Wednesday as
comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman renewed U.S. "fiscal
cliff" worries, while traders moved to the sidelines ahead of
global manufacturing figures later this week.
* Brent crude was steady near $110 per barrel after an early
rise spurred by fears of supply disruption from the Middle East
as clashes raged between Palestinians and Israelis, despite
overnight truce talks.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC H1
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC TRADING
COMPASS GROUP PLC PRELIM
UK MAIL GROUP PLC H1
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC H1
AVON RUBBER PLC PRELIM
HALFORDS GROUP PLC H1
HYDER CONSULTING PLC H1
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC H1
IMAGINATIK PLC H1
QINETIQ GROUP PLC H1
OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC H1
INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS LTD AGM
PANTHEON INTL PARTICIPATIONS AGM
