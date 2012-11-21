UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Nov 21

LONDON Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 18 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent, lower on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 10.44 points, or 0.2
percent, higher at 5,748.10 in the previous session, helped by
the completion of the long-awaited takeover of miner Xstrata
by commodities trader Glencore.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY : The world's largest supplier of
catalytic converters posted a 6 percent dip in first-half
profit, helped by auto catalyst sales, but warned of a tougher
second half for its closely watched truck segment.
* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST, TRINITY MIRROR
: Daily Mail has agreed to sell its regional titles to a
new company led by tabloid veteran David Montgomery in the
biggest shake up to the British newspaper market for years.
* HALFORDS GROUP : British bicycles-to-car-parts
group Halfords posted a 23 percent slump in first half
profit as a better second quarter sales performance failed to
offset a poor start to the year.
* Greece's international lenders failed for the second week
running to agree how to get the country's debt down to a
sustainable level and will have a third go at resolving their
most intractable problem in six days' time.
* CUPID : Buyers came in for the online dating
website firm on Tuesday amid gossip that U.S. internet giant
ActiveCorp, whose subscription-based online dating services take
in lovelandseek.com, Match.com, uDate.com and Chemistry.com,
could be ready to pounce with a bid of around 250 million
pounds, or 300 pence a share, according to the Daily Mail market
report.
* London copper slipped for a second day on Wednesday as
comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman renewed U.S. "fiscal
cliff" worries, while traders moved to the sidelines ahead of
global manufacturing figures later this week.
* Brent crude was steady near $110 per barrel after an early
rise spurred by fears of supply disruption from the Middle East
as clashes raged between Palestinians and Israelis, despite
overnight truce talks.
* FRENCH CONNECTION : The company says its third
quarter like-for-like revenue was flat.
* GEMFIELDS : The company proposes to acquire of
Faberg, valued at approximately $142 million.
* JD SPORTS FASHION : The company says it is on track
to meet expectations.
* COMPASS : The company says its FY profit was up 9
percent and it is confident for 2013.
* UK MAIL GROUP : The company says H1 group revenue
rose 11.9 percent to 225.7 million sterling.
