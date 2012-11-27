版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov. 27

LONDON Nov. 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30-33 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering from a falls in the previous session after international lenders agreed to cut Greece's debt.

