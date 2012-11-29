版本:
中国
2012年 11月 29日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Nov. 29

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30-33 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, reflecting a swing to optimism over negotiations for a deal on the U.S. fiscal budget.

