UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Nov 23

LONDON Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking subdued gains in Asia, with Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

