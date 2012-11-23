UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Nov 23

BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock
LONDON Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking subdued gains in Asia, with Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results